by Ian Wreisner
APG of East Central Minnesota
The Nowthen City Council has hired its first ever city administrator, swearing in Scott Lehner during the Aug. 11 City Council meeting. This will be the city’s first full-time city manager hired since the town’s incorporation in 2008.
“This is a very significant event in our city: We have hired our first ever city administrator,” Nowthen Mayor Jeff Pilon said. “In our transition to a city from a township, we’ve had a clerk treasurer operation and now we have an administrator helping cover those duties.”
A city manager works as a top administrator in day-to-day city operations. They advise and oversee policy development, finances and staffing. They also serve as a go-between for the mayor, City Council and varying departments of city employees, as Lehner explained.
“My role as city administrator is the liaison between City Council, staff and residents,” Lehner said, “(and) the responsibility of watching budgets and making sure that the residents of Nowthen are safe. I’m also responsible for public works. I have employees that are grading, plowing, repairing roads and keeping parks manicured. As a city admin you wear a multitude of different hats and work with a lot of moving parts.”
The minutiae of running a city are familiar to Lehner, but from a different perspective than a city administrator. In addition to working for a gas utility company for 28 years, he has also worked with the police reserve in Elk River, serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Anoka Chamber of Commerce, as well as president of the Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce. Lehner says that it gave him many applicable and transferable skills.
“I spent extensive time working with cities, city attorneys, city administrations, franchise fees, right of ways, emergency response, emergency operation procedures and more,” Lehner said. “I had a lot of responsibilities that are comparable. It was a large territory when I did that and a large amount of cities I was responsible for.”
In addition to the skills learned on the job, Lehner also is aware of the city of Nowthen and the type of life its citizens are accustomed to. It is one of the more rural areas of Anoka County, and Lehner says he is aware of the type of city Nowthen citizens expect. He wants to help grow the economic opportunities of the town without compromising its identity.
“I would like the citizens of Nowthen to know that I am very humbled by being offered this position, and I don’t take it lightly,” Lehner said. “I want to continue to improve and build roadways and businesses that can come to town while still preserving the way of life here in Nowthen. They have a city admin that will work very hard in utilizing his years of experience to make Nowthen an even better place to call home.”
City administrators report to the City Council, but also apply themselves to the International City Management Association’s Code of Ethics. ICMA member and Nowthen interim City Manager Frank Boyles read through the code and explained its reason for its creation, stating, “because the job is significant and requires rules of the road, just like a firefighter or police officer.”
Boyles has been the interim city manager since Nov. 1, 2021.
