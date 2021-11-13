Former Prior Lake city manager has decades of experience in the field
by Jonathan Young
APG of East Central Minnesota
The city of Nowthen has hired an interim administrator after losing all three of the employees in its administrative department recently amid allegations of a hostile work environment.
Frank Boyles, who served 26 years as the city manager of Prior Lake, started as Nowthen’s interim administrator Nov. 1.
“We were looking for someone who could bring stability and bring some understanding and unity to the council while bringing professionalism to the duties of the administrator,” Mayor Jeff Pilon said.
The council authorized Pilon and Council Member Lynda Blake to select an inter8administrator in order to have someone in the position as soon as possible. Boyles signed a four-month contract based on a standard template from the League of Minnesota Cities, Pilon said. His targeted schedule is 24-32 hours a week, and the contract may be extended if needed.
Blake said Boyles has a lot of experience and seems ready to help the city succeed.
“We explained to him that we have several things to work on here in the city, and he seemed very willing to work together with us to find a new administrator or city clerk or whatever we need,” Blake said.
One of the issues the city will likely discuss as it transitions to a new administrative department is communication among council members and city staff. The outgoing city clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk both cited a “hostile” work environment as their reason for leaving and suggested Pilon and Council Member Mary Rainville were the cause.
Blake and Pilon both said the outgoing employees left the office well organized and that the transition was professional.
“The city services are available,” Pilon said. “In particular public safety is unaffected at this point. The building is open.”
“We’re certainly doing our best to keep things running as smoothly as possible so that all the city services are available to our residents,” Blake said.
