by Jonathan Young
APG of East Central Minnesota
Clerk, deputy clerk and administrative assistant cite ‘hostile’ environment
The city of Nowthen is losing its entire administrative department this week over allegations that two longtime elected officials have created a hostile work environment.
The three-person department represents more than half the employees who work at City Hall, which also employs two public works personnel.
On Sept. 30 City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Streich quit her job with a month’s notice. Then, last week, Deputy Clerk Ellen Lendt and administrative assistant Lisa Lorensen put in two weeks’ notice, leaving the department completely unstaffed after this week.
In their resignation letters, Streich and Lendt pointed to Mayor Jeff Pilon and Council Member Mary Rainville as the causes of their departure.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Streich told ABC Newspapers, a sister publication of the Star News owned by Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota. “And none of us have jobs to go to. It has just gotten to the point where we can’t tolerate the harassment, intimidation and bullying.”
A ‘hostile’ environment
Streich told ABC Newspapers her time as city clerk since 2019 has “sucked the life out” of her.
“I’m not sleeping,” she said. “I’m not eating.”
She said Pilon and Rainville send 50-80 emails a month demanding information and “belittling staff.”
“You both have been here for many years and still don’t know the policies you adopted,” Streich wrote in her resignation letter to Pilon. “As a professional, our morals and ethics do not align. Over time, you two have taken my passion for the job away.”
According to Streich’s letter, the mayor once asked her to learn to use her “weasel words” when speaking to residents. She told ABC Newspapers she interpreted that to mean she should manipulate what she tells residents to make things sound better, even if it’s not the whole story.
She also said Pilon and Rainville don’t follow the proper roles of council members laid out in training from the League of Minnesota Cities and that Pilon has independent meetings with contractors and vendors without properly communicating with staff or the rest of the City Council.
“We’ve always known that the council is the authority, and we report to the council,” Streich said. “I’m supposed to be taking direction from the council, which is all five members, but instead we’ve had two people acting independently.”
This isn’t the first time Streich has quit over the council’s behavior. She had previously resigned from a position as deputy clerk for Nowthen and went to work for the city of St. Francis, where she said she was happy.
“I left the first time because I saw what they were doing to the city clerk,” Streich said, calling the work environment “uncomfortable” and “hostile.”
After that city clerk resigned in 2018, the city hired an interim city administrator, Bob Derus, to help with a transition. A few months later, he resigned in the middle of a meeting on Dec. 11, 2018, after Pilon slammed his hand on the table and yelled, “No, Bob, we’re the council!”
Ultimately the city hired Streich as city clerk/treasurer in the spring of 2019. Streich, who is a Nowthen resident, said Pilon convinced her to take the job.
“During your last hiring process three years ago, you came to my house, sat in my kitchen with my husband and I, and convinced me to come back to Nowthen because it would be different,” Streich wrote in her resignation letter. “It is not different. I see much more now.”
Deputy clerk Ellen Lendt, who started as an administrative assistant with the city in January 2018, also wrote in her resignation letter that the city had communication problems and that council members micromanaged staff and didn’t stay in their lanes.
She wrote that since Streich became city clerk, the environment in the city office has been “consistently pleasant and enjoyable, because Lori insisted Council go through her as the Administration Department head and took the brunt of the hostility and stress for the rest of us.”
With Streich’s resignation, Lendt decided she wasn’t willing to take the reins for an unknown duration.
“Working directly with this type of leadership, knowing that Staff mistakes will continue to be magnified in public and Staff motives and actions constantly scrutinized ... is not healthy for me,” she wrote. “I have received personal attacks on my character and slight about my age, and my family members have been harassed. I cannot willingly stay and allow this level of stress in my life, even though it means giving up the pension I have paid into PERA for 4 years.”
Streich told ABC Newspapers she believes all three administrative employees who resigned would return if there were a different council in place.
‘Communication meeting’
The City Council met Monday, Oct. 25, for a meeting originally intended to discuss communication in the city.
At the beginning of the meeting, however, Nowthen City Attorney Bob Ruppe advised the council to table the issue of city communication and not to discuss the recent resignations or respond to allegations. He said the city had been informed that at least some of the staff who resigned had sought legal counsel, which could signal a potential lawsuit.
“Any time there’s litigation, the less said, the better,” Ruppe said.
Against the attorney’s advice, a majority of the council decided to allow public works supervisor Joe Glaze to speak, as long as the council didn’t respond. Pilon and Rainville opposed the move, preferring to follow the attorney’s advice.
“This is stuff that’s been going on for 16 years,” Glaze told Pilon. “You’ve been harassing people, hostile work environment, micromanaging. ... All the ladies’ll come back to work if you and Mary resign. ... We’d like to see you guys do the right thing and resign.”
After Glaze spoke, the council took action to ensure basic city operations could continue. The council authorized the city of St. Francis, which is already under contract to manage the Nowthen Fire Department, to take the necessary steps to issue paychecks and assist with a staff transition.
The council also authorized Pilon and Council Member Lynda Blake to select an interim administrator from a list provided by the League of Minnesota Cities and authorized the interim administrator to start as soon as possible.
At the end of the meeting, Blake thanked the administrative staff for its service.
“I just want to have on record that we appreciate Lori and Ellen and Lisa and the weeks, the time, the years you’ve put into the city and your dedication, your hard work,” Blake said. “And I know that your concerns were very sincere to see this city succeed, and we as a council do appreciate you, even though these are tough times.”
Limited response due to possible litigation
Contacted by phone Oct. 26, Pilon and Rainville declined to comment on the allegations against them, citing the city attorney’s advice.
“There will be a time to go back and see what went right and what went wrong and address it accordingly,” Pilon said.
Pilon also said he doesn’t intend to resign, adding that it’s important to remember that members of the administrative department are employees of the City Council.
“Most times if an employee walks into their employer’s office and demands their resignation, it generally doesn’t go well,” he said.
Transitioning
As the city works to hire administrative staff, Pilon said basic city services will be covered. In fact, he expects the transition to be seamless for most residents.
“We are focused on keeping the city operating, the key functions of the city,” he said.
With St. Francis already managing the Fire Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office providing policing, public safety services will be uninterrupted.
The city also works with contractors for many of its other services, and Pilon said those services should remain available.
“People will still get burning permits and recycling and building permits and engineering,” Pilon said.
Streich told ABC Newspapers she and her staff are also doing everything they can to make the transition as smooth as possible and trying to “leave a legacy, not a tragedy.”
“Staff and I are making sure all our files are in order,” she said. “We’ve always said we’re going to leave a gift to whoever’s here when we’re gone.”
The city hopes to have an interim administrator in place by next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.