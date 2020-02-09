by Jim Boyle
Editor
A few short months ago, Paul Novotny knew he was wrapping up a 30-plus year career in law enforcement come this spring, but he had no idea he would someday become a state legislator.
That day will be Tuesday. The Republican-endorsed candidate from Elk River won a special election over DFLer Chad Hobot by a vote of 1,983 to 1,141, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
“It feels great,” Novotny said of the victory. “I am honored to able to serve the community that has given me so much. This community is where I grew up and raised my family and spent my career. Now it’s my turn to represent the area that has given me so much.”
When the first precinct reported in the House District 30A election, Novotny only had a one vote lead with 22 votes compared to 21 for Hobot.
Novotny and a group of friends and family at the Elk River Golf Club, however, felt confident Elk River and Big Lake area residents would come through with big numbers to provide the result they were looking for.
By 9:12 p.m. when all 15 of 15 precincts across the district that includes Elk River, Big Lake and a portion of Otsego had reported, Novotny had more than 63% of the vote while Hobot had less than 37% of the vote.
Any hope that Hobot had dissipated in the blink of an eye.
“The bellwether turned out not much of a bellwether,” Hobot said.
He said he found while out on the campaign trail his views were well received, noting his hope was to go down to St. Paul and call balls and strikes and not worry about whether a good idea came from a Republican or Democrat.
The moderate Elk River Democrat told the Star News that Novotny is a “good man” and “he’ll serve the district well.”
“We just have different ideas and different world views, Hobot said. “I enjoyed getting to know him in the campaign.”
Hobot called and congratulated Novotny on the win. Novotny said he appreciated the good, clean campaign Hobot ran.
Novotny will take over the seat once held by Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, who resigned late last year to create the need for a special election. The next session of the Legislature starts on Feb. 11.
Novotny admits his sudden ascension to that of a state lawmaker, when seeking such a post wasn’t even on his radar three months ago, has been a little overwhelming.
“We had a great gathering of friends and family tonight,” Novotny said of his watch party. “I never thought this is where I would be. It has been an amazing ride.”
Novotny said he has talked to Brian Johnson, a Republican lawmaker from Cambridge who chairs the House Public Safety Committee that Zerwas served on, about the work ahead there. Public safety is one of the new lawmaker’s three priority areas.
He said he will also remain focused on giving that surplus back and cutting that income tax on Social Security for seniors.
His third top priority, according to a voters guide published in the Star News, will be protecting people’s constitutional rights, including life, free speech, the Second Amendment and property rights.
During the campaign he signed a letter from District 15B Rep. Shane Mekeland and other lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, asking the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners to declare Sherburne a Second Amendment sanctuary county. Mekeland and other are asking for a resolution or law from the county to stop or prohibit the enforcement of gun control measures deemed to infringe on Second Amendment rights. The effort surfaced due to “perceived threats” at the state level.
