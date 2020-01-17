Novotny wins easily in primary over Ziebarth; Primary sets up election between Republican and DFLer Chad Hobot

by Jim Boyle
Paul Novotny has defeated Kathy Ziebarth in a special primary election for House District 30A of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 and unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website showed Novotny won by a vote of 1,136 to 170 for the right to challenge as a Republican in a Feb. 4 election.
DFLer Chad Hobot is also seeking the seat, which represents Elk River, Big Lake and part of Otsego. He was the lone DFL candidate on the primary ballot. He garnered 152 votes and 100% of the votes cast on the DFL side of the primary ballot.
Novotny said it’s humbling to win the contest and it brings him one step closer to be able to serve the community in new ways following a 30-year career in law enforcement with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department.
He said with the contacts he made out in the community while door knocking he had a good sense heading into Tuesday’s primary, but he said he still felt like a duck on calm waters with all kinds of activity going on below the surface of the water.
“I am honored people would make that commitment and come out to vote (in a January primary),” Novotny told the Star News. “Those who voted made a conscious decision.”
Novotny said if elected it’s his hope to stick to the basics at the Capitol: roads, bridges, the Highway 169 project, getting the surplus back to the people and cutting taxes, especially for senior citizens. He said he will also make sure to advocate for pro-life and protection of the Second Amendment as they are core issues to his conservative values.
Gov. Tim Walz called a special election for Feb. 4 after Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, resigned from his post effective in early December 2019.
Hobot was endorsed by the local DFL party on Dec. 17, but a second DFLer that filed withdrew her candidacy.
Hobot said he’s running to build a stronger economy, create jobs, reduce people’s tax burden, help the schools and improve health care for families.
“We need the tide to lift all boats in our community when it comes to good paying jobs. As state representative, I will focus on jobs and economic development at the Legislature,” he said.
Hobot, 47, owns an internet marketing company working with clients in the area and is engaged to Diane Nguyen. He has coached both youth hockey and football in Elk River, enjoys fishing, turkey and deer hunting and regularly attends and volunteers at Free Grace United Church in Elk River.
The Jan. 14 primary was needed because two Republicans sought to be on the Feb. 4 ballot. The purpose of the primary is to narrow the number of candidates to one for each political party.
Despite a spirited campaign lodged by Ziebarth, Novotny won easily. He had received the support of Zerwas and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, as well as the Republican endorsement on the first round of balloting at an endorsing convention held Dec. 7 at Olde Main Eatery in downtown Elk River. On Jan. 14, Novotny collected nearly 87% of the vote. He also won every single precinct, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. The final vote was to be canvassed on Jan. 15.
Novotny graduated from Elk River High School and earned degrees from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and North Hennepin Community College. He and his wife, Nicole, live in Elk River and have two daughters, Emily and Shelby.
Novotny is closing in on retirement this spring from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. Ziebarth, a U.S. Air Force veteran and registered nurse anesthetist who lives in Big Lake with her husband and two children, was one of two candidates to seek the Republican endorsement.
She launched a vigorous 40-day campaign, with the help of volunteers supporters, that spanned two major holidays and winter weather.
“I’m very proud of our campaign,” she said, noting she personally knocked on 400 doors, met a lot of people and made a lot of friends along the way.
She called the results of the election horrible, but said she learned a lot about politics and will consider her options in the future knowing that re-districting is not far away.
“I treated this like a job interview,” Ziebarth said. “But the (primary election) was never about the issues or the qualifications of the candidates.”
She also noted there was a lot of confusion between this primary and the presidential primary.
She decided to run after the endorsing convention, because at the time there would have only been one candidate. No one from the DFL had filed by then, but as it turned out two did and one candidate withdrew.
“No one should ever be able to slide into office without (a challenge),” Ziebarth said.
Every seat of the Minnesota Legislature will be up in 2020, Ziebarth noted.
“We’ll see how things progress,” she said.
Novotny said he didn’t think of his primary election campaign as running against anyone, but rather a campaign for the office itself. “It’s very humbling (to win the primary),” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve people.”
