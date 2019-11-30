Novotny will seek to replace Zerwas in House

Sergeant with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department announces on Nov. 25
Paul Novotny, a soon-to-be-retired 30-plus-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, announced Nov. 25 he will seek the endorsement of the House District 30A Republicans to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Nick Zerwas.
“Rep. Zerwas has been a great leader and spokesman for the conservative values of our community,” Novotny said. “As Rep. Zerwas moves on to the next phase of his life, he leaves a void that I am seeking to fill and eager and ready to continue the work.
“I will advocate for fiscally responsible state government that is less obtrusive in our everyday lives. I will fight for investments in roads and bridges including the Highway 169 project that Sen. Kiffmeyer and Rep. Zerwas secured, so you can get to work and back home to the ones you love as quickly and safely as possible. I believe that preserving the Elk River walk bridge is required to be part of that plan. Life is something I will always fight for, from conception to natural death. As a member of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Elk River Sportsman’s Club and as a NRA Life Member, I will never give up on our Second Amendment rights.”
Novotny is married to Nicole, who works at Guardian Angels Senior Services as the director of human resources. They have raised two daughters who both graduated from Elk River High School, the youngest in 2019.
“I feel a debt of gratitude and honor to this community for the life that I have had and been able to provide for my family. I promise I will work every day and do everything in my power, to ensure the government gets out of your way so that you can chase your family’s dreams too,” he said.
During his career Novotny served in many different assignments including patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant and firearms instructor for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. He has been involved in coaching youth sports, teaching firearms safety, leading a confirmation group at his church and is an active private pilot. Novotny will retire from law enforcement after a 33-year career in May 2020.
