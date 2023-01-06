Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session officially began Tuesday, Jan. 3, as Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office during a ceremony at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
“I am honored to return to St. Paul to serve as you and your family’s representative in the state Legislature,” Novotny said. “This year’s session will be a busy one as we are required to negotiate a new two-year budget and make decisions on how to proceed with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. As for myself, I am hopeful that we can approve a budget that is reasonable, responsible, and limits government growth. Additionally, I would like to see the state’s budget surplus returned to Minnesotans through permanent tax relief.”
Most of Novotny’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Novotny will serve as the Republican lead on the Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. He has also been assigned to both the Ways and Means Committee and the Human Services Policy Committee.
Novotny can be reached by phone at 651-296-4237. He can also be contacted via email at rep.paul.novotny@house.mn.gov, or via U.S. Mail at 301 State Office Building, St. Paul, Minnesota 55155.
