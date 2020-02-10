by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, Paul Novotny appeared at an Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce legislative preview at the Holiday Inn in Otsego.
Novonty, a Republican from Elk River, was there with Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, in advance of the 2020 legislative session, which opens Tuesday at the Capitol in St. Paul.
Novotny outlined three of his priorities for the session. They include returning a projected $1.3 billion surplus to the people, ending the state income tax on Social Security benefits for senior citizens and working on road and bridge projects.
Lucero and Kiffmeyer then answered questions from Kevin Bergstrom, chair of the chamber’s government relations committee, and from the audience.
Several were related to highway improvements.
Kiffmeyer said between Highway 169 and I-94, there is probably from $750 million to $900 million worth of road improvements happening just in this area alone. The projects include Highway 169 Redefine, which will turn Highway 169 in Elk River into a freeway, and the expansion of lanes on Interstate 94 in the Rogers-Albertville-Clearwater area.
The projects don’t just happen. Kiffmeyer said it takes hard work, building relationships, knowing your subject and writing your bills in a way that makes it possible to move forward.
“It’s the homework, just like in your businesses,” she told the chamber group.
Among the road work projects is the addition of a lane on I-94 in both directions between Highway 610 in Maple Grove and Highway 101 in Rogers. Lucero said that’s important because after 610 was completed, he heard from people living beyond Rogers that it was a step backward, adding to the congestion.
In response to a question about the timing of the Highway 169 Redefine, Kiffmeyer said the project will take at least two years, if not three, to finish with the “heavy construction” taking place in 2022 and 2023.
“This is a major, major project,” she said.
Regarding a state surplus, Lucero said he will push for tax relief.
“Excess money collected by the government means the citizens are being overtaxed,” he said.
On the issue of energy policy, Kiffmeyer said some people have a philosophy of mandating things irrespective of economic implications, the effect on ratepayers or common sense.
She gave the example of compact florescent lamps being forced on people, even though they contain mercury and have other issues. Then engineers, designers, innovators and others in the market came up with something far better, Kiffmeyer said. That was LEDs.
“The market and the innovation of people and their creativity, if you shove (mandates) too fast, too far, you short-circuit that better LED that can be in the wings,” she said.
She believes the governor’s green energy plan is way too aggressive, would be very costly and wouldn’t always be the best answer environmentally.
She and Lucero also expressed support for nuclear power.
Lucero said it’s the cheapest, cleanest, most reliable form of non-carbon energy available. For several years, Lucero said he has been the author of a bill to remove the current moratorium on nuclear power.
Lastly, Kiffmeyer reminded the audience of the upcoming census, which is done every 10 years. Once the census is finished, officials will use the new numbers to redraw political boundaries to reflect the population changes, a process called redistricting.
For instance, Kiffmeyer’s legislative district, Senate District 30, has gone from a population of 80,000 in 2010 to about 125,000 today.
“Every 10 years, that all has to be balanced out again,” she said.
