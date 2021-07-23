Paul Novotny, Minnesota House Representative for District 30A, said in the July 10 edition of this paper: “I continue to be shocked at the anti-police, anti-public-safety approach taken by the Democrats.”
I vote Democratic and I have no idea what he is talking about. I support the police and their mission of public safety. I believe that they should be adequately funded and given a mandate broad enough to accomplish their work and our safety. I regard Mr. Novotny’s comments as pure hyperbole and it disappoints me to realize that he is just another typical politician.
The fact is that everyone supports the police, and as a former police officer Mr. Novotny should have the courage to tell his constituents the truth of this rather than gaslight for his failed party. It would be just as empty-headed for me to say that I am shocked by the police anti-accountability approach taken by the Republicans. This is also gas-lighting, and not true. I believe that Republicans and Democrats both want to hold police accountable, while also having courageous and professional police officers working in our community.
In Mr. Novotny’s editorial he also laments that the Democratic controlled House is not taking up his measures (these he does not also specify). In the Republican controlled Senate Democratic ideas are not getting taken up either — apparently the irony is lost on him. Sadly, this is how politicians do business. Politicians made the choice a while ago to go to war and weaponize their constituents with their gas-lighting, and now Mr. Novotny wonders why he cannot accomplish anything?
We do not elect our best and brightest, nor most courageous. A leader often must say what some do not want to hear. As a police officer Mr. Novotny ought to understand what courage is about, he knows what he has said is not factual but said it for the sake of the sickness that has infected our body politic. It is sad that he cannot speak the truth and that his constituents do not have the maturity to accept it. — Tom Rose Zimmerman
