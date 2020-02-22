by Jim Boyle
Editor
In response to a rise in violent crime at Metro Transit and in many parts of the Twin Cities, Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, and House Republicans rolled out a package of proposals at the Capitol on Feb. 17 aimed at improving public safety in Minnesota communities.
Novotny is chief author of a proposal included in the legislative package that calls for an increase in funding at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for gang and drug trafficking prevention efforts.
“Over the course of my 33-year career in law enforcement, I have seen the impact that gang activity and drug trafficking have on our communities,” said Novotny. “Fortunately, Minnesota has some of the best law enforcement professionals anywhere in the country, but to help them do their jobs effectively, we must make sure that they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.
“This package of proposals will help ensure Minnesotans are safe no matter where they live.”
Novotny was one of several speakers to address the reasons behind the various proposals. Republican lawmakers were joined by Minneapolis Police Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the police union. Together, they painted a grim picture of violent gang and drug activity deterring residents from the suburbs or outstate from visiting the Twin Cities for sporting events or other activities.
2019 saw an all-time high in serious crimes committed on Metro Transit Light Rail, and the Star Tribune recently reported that two-thirds of neighborhoods in Minneapolis saw an increase in overall crime in 2019 — including a 70% spike in the Minneapolis Downtown East neighborhood.
St. Paul saw a doubling in the homicide rate in 2019, much of it connected to gang violence.
Novotny said more than half of St. Paul’s record-breaking 28 gun deaths were directly related to gang shootings.
In addition, Minnesota’s Violent Crime Enforcement Teams saw major increases in the amounts of meth, heroin, and cocaine compared to 2018 — much of it being trafficked by gangs and produced and smuggled into the United States by Mexican drug cartels.
“To help law enforcement do their job effectively, we must make sure they’re provided the resources they need to get the job done,” Novotny said of his proposed legislation to supplement the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s budget for investigation into violent crimes and violent gangs involved in the large scale trafficking of illicit drugs.
“The BCA along with local and national law enforcement agencies work hand in hand on these important issues,” Novotny stated. “This needed funding boost will make a significant difference in helping disrupt gang activity and the drug trafficking across Minnesota as a whole.”
Lt. Kroll told reporters he hopes the bills will start a conversation on how the Legislature can support local law enforcement and, if needed, to compel cities to direct more resources against gangs, violent crime and crime on the transit system, according to a Feb. 17 Associated Press report.
“Public safety should be a bipartisan issue here at the Capitol, so I hope to see more proposals from both sides so the dialogue can begin,” he said.
Proposals to address the ills announced Monday by House Republicans also include:
•A bill authored by Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, that would require cities with regional or statewide sports and entertainment facilities to have adequate law enforcement, or risk losing Local Government Aid from the state.
•A bill authored by Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Buffalo, to boost penalties for gang members who use firearms in commission of a crime. Currently, prosecutors are not pursuing gun charges against criminals who commit crimes using guns, because the penalty level is not high enough.
•A bill by Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, that would increase enforcement of fare evasion, increase sworn officers for Metro Transit police, and install interactive cameras on light rail platforms.
•A bill by Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, that would prohibit cities from disarming officers in good standing.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey challenged House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, during the press conference and House Republicans after the news conference held to announce the GOP proposals.
Daudt defended the rollout of the proposed legislation, saying he didn’t think people’s safety when they visit Minneapolis and St. Paul is a partisan issue.
“We think that everyone has a right to feel safe in these cities, whether you live here, work here, visit here, whatever the situation may be, we feel that you have a right to be safe in these cities,” Daudt was quoted in a Feb. 17 Star Tribune article.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has called for 400 additional sworn officers to the force by 2025 to keep pace with population trends, the Star Tribune reported. Frey instead added a new recruitment class of cadets — which will range from 20 to 40 officers, the mayor said — that is expected to bring the force closer to its currently approved size of 888.
Frey criticized House Republicans after the news conference and accused lawmakers for spreading “misinformation” in describing their criminal justice proposals and for not reaching out to local government officials to discuss them.
“This speaks to lack of collaboration in government, this speaks to a lack of transparency in the facts, and this speaks to an attempt to divide urban and rural areas against each other,” Frey told reporters.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called the proposals “cheap and misleading political games.” He said in a statement he was “ready to work with any legislator earnestly interested in improving public safety,” including “universal background checks” — a key DFL priority — to curb illegal gun trafficking.
Metro Transit rider safety has come into sharp focus this session amid a spike in violent crime on buses and trains last year. Violent crime, including rape, robbery and aggravated assault on public transit — both buses and light rail — increased by 35% in 2019 over the previous year, according to Metro Transit.
The agency is planning to spend $1.8 million this year to cover an additional 20,000 hours of police patrols on trains and buses, according to the Star Tribune report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.