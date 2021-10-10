State Representative Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, issued the following statement reacting to a gunfight that ended with a car crash that killed a woman on scooter in downtown Minneapolis last night. The death is being considered a homicide according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
“I am saddened to wake up to news that another deadly incident took place in downtown Minneapolis overnight, leaving an innocent bystander dead. The complete disregard for human life displayed by the perpetrators is shocking. It’s time for the county attorney to hold violent offenders responsible for their actions and stand up for victims.”
