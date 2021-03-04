For a year now, our tyrannical governor has pushed executive orders that have both violated the constitutional rights of the people, and destroyed the livelihoods of our friends and neighbors. When our district needed Representative Paul Novotny to stand up to Governor Walz’ tyranny, he was nowhere to be found
The good news is that some elected leaders like Rep. Erik Mortensen have stepped up to fight for us. Mortensen is showing true conservative leadership by moving Articles of Impeachment against Governor Walz for his conduct. Why won’t Novotny sign on?
Impeachment is the only solution to an out-of-control elected official. It’s a tool that Republicans now have in their tool box, yet Rep. Novotny refuses to take advantage of it.
Our neighbors need to send a strong message to Rep. Novotny that we expect him to fight for us and to be responsive to what our district needs. If he won’t do his duty to represent us, then we will elect someone who will.
Please email Rep. Novotny at rep.paul.novotny@house.mn and demand he co-author the resolution to impeach Governor Tim Walz.
Go to walzimpeachment.com and join hundreds of our neighbors by signing the petition to impeach Walz Now. We must work together to bring an end to this tyranny. — Jenny Erickson, Elk River
