With 14 of 15 precincts reporting, state Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, has a wide lead over his DFL challenger, Chad Hobot.
The vote stands at 12,604 for Novotny to 5,511 for Hobot, according to unofficial results.
Still out are vote counts from Big Lake Township Precinct 2.
