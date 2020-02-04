Novotny has one vote lead over Hobot after first precinct reports

The first precinct has reported in the House District 30A special election, and Republican Paul Novotny has a one vote lead over Democrat Chad Hobot.

Novotny collected 22 votes in Precinct 3 of Otsego, while Hobot collected 21 votes, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. There were 597 registered voters at this precinct when the polls opened at 7 a.m. on Feb. 4. The polls closed at 8 p.m. tonight.

All of Elk River and Big Lake precincts have yet to report.

