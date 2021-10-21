by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
After hearing a grim report on Northstar Commuter Rail ridership numbers Tuesday, some Sherburne County commissioners agreed more discussion is in order regarding its viability.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing, in particular, pressed the point. He said he’s very concerned about Northstar and the future of commuter rail.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northstar ridership dropped by more than 95%, according to Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra.
In numbers, ridership declined from pre-COVID levels of 767,767 rides in 2019 to 152,456 in 2020. Total ridership in 2021 is forecasted at about 51,000, according to Ed Petrie, Metro Transit director of finance.
Average daily ridership was 2,739 in 2019. Now it is 307.
“We’re blaming a lot of this on COVID, understandably, but Northstar has never lived up to its expectations,” Schmiesing said. “... We are spending a lot of taxpayer money — not necessarily Sherburne County taxpayer monies, which I am thankful for — but a lot of money here with little return.”
The commuter rail line launched in 2009 and runs between Big Lake and Minneapolis with several stops along the way, including in Elk River.
Schmiesing said he hopes there can be a broad conversation about what needs to be done that may include the possibility of shuttering the line.
He said he supported Northstar Commuter Rail initially because he felt the numbers would work. But the numbers have never worked and Northstar has never achieved what was projected, he said.
“At some point we need to step back and really discuss the viability of this communter rail in this community,” he said.
Commissioner Lisa Fobbe said she concurred with Schmiesing and wants to see a comprehensive discussion of all options regarding Northstar. Ridership numbers due to COVID are dismal, she said, also noting that “the numbers have never added up.”
Metro Transit’s Kooistra told commissioners that he agreed that a discussion of Northstar is needed.
He acknowledged the concerns and said he understands why they have been raised.
Pandemic hits, and ridership drops
Northstar had been running 72 trips a week, plus weekend service and special events, when the pandemic hit.
Ridership plummeted, and in March 2020, service was cut to 20 trips a week (two in the morning and two in the evening on weekdays) with no weekend service or special events. Service continues at that level today.
Staff reductions and transfers were made to reduce the cost of operations and ridership has been tracked closely.
Pre-pandemic, in September 2019, Northstar saw an average of 2,800 rides daily (or about 1,400 passengers per day). By September 2021, that stood at approximately 300 daily rides (or about 150 passengers per day).
“We are seeing a slow return of Northstar ridership, but it is quite slow on the return,” Petrie said.
Hopes for a rebound this fall didn’t really pan out.
“We had anticipated a significant return to the office after Labor Day, that we thought might boost ridership, but for the most part that return has been delayed due to the Delta variant,” Kooistra said.
Ridership is budgeted at 134,000 in 2022.
Petrie said they have been using federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset ridership declines.
The Metropolitan Council received $725 million in federal relief funds to offset passenger fare declines and added COVID-related cleaning costs across the Council’s family of services which includes Northstar, bus operations, light rail, Metro Mobility and more.
Northstar’s 2022 budget is $16 million and Petrie said they will continue to use federal relief funds and reserves in the 2022 budget.
Board Chair Raeanne Danielowski said a lot of federal money is being used to sustain Northstar, but that won’t go on forever.
In a related vein, Commissioner Tim Dolan wondered how long until the federal relief money being used to help Northstar runs out. Petrie said there is forecasted to be enough federal relief funding to the end of 2024 or early 2025.
Meanwhile, Tony Hebert, director of commuter rail, said the last year and a half has been very challenging.
That said, he noted that Northstar is averaging about a 96% on-time performance. Trains are cleaned daily and a system was upgraded to provide better air quality.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Hebert said. “It continues to be a very good service and a safe way to travel.”
