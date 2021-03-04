Northstar Regional hits snag with change of plans

Otsego City Council to consider rejecting Regional Treatment facility PUD amendment on March 8
by Jim Boyle
Editor
All the support and goodwill generated by folks developing a residential and outpatient treatment facility in Otsego has come under question by the same governmental body who voted 5-0 in April 2020 to approve a proposal by Northstar Regional.
A little over a year later, the project has hit a major snag after the group came forward with a proposed amendment to its planned unit development.
The Otsego City Council directed staff to prepare a resolution for denial and reasons behind it.
The matter will be before the council on Monday, March 8, and could result in one of three resolutions. One would be to approve, which would require a four-fifths vote. Another could be to table. And a third would be to deny based on the reasons suggested by council and provided by staff.
How Northstar and the city got to this point was unpacked at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
“I don’t like how this unfolded,” said Tina Goede, one of three individuals who were on the council at the time of the April vote. “I don’t have that good feeling that I did at the beginning.”
Council Member Tom Darkenwald played a key role in the council’s efforts to get to the bottom of what happened. What it seemed to boil down to is Northstar didn’t follow through with what it said it would do, and whether it knew it was making a misstep or not, the end result raises red flags that didn’t exist before.
Things council members struggled to make sense of included plans to make minor renovations to the buildings on the property, yet there were $150,000 in renovations made to the buildings that were expected to house residents, and there were $250,000 in renovations being done to a building that was clearly never approved to house clients that has now been proposed to serve as an intake unit for patients for anywhere from three to seven days. The kicker for council members, and people who live or use the next-door farmhouse to live and/or run a garden business, is that the original intent was for that building to be used for storage and maintenance.
COVID-19 hit
Northstar, with facilities in Chaska, Chanhassen, Shakopee and Maple Grove, like all businesses in the wake of COVID-19, had been forced to rethink its business model to provide for the safety its clients and staff. To make matters more complicated, the treatment service provider has been at the forefront of the state’s efforts to rethink services for men with substance use and mental health disorders to lower the burden on hospitals.
The Otsego City Council unanimously approved Northstar’s plans to turn what was once home to the Riverwood Inn and Conference Center into a treatment center. The move required a new planned unit development ordinance and a development stage plan to turn over the location at 10990 95th St. that evolved into an extended-stay transient lodging facility.
Northstar has been preparing the site for services and loaded its website with news that it’s coming Otsego soon. It has gotten permits from the city to work on the various buildings on the grounds, including one that shouldn’t have been issued but was.
After winning approval of the planned unit development, officials for Northstar concluded it would be best to centralize intake in one spot, and one of the buildings on the property jumped out at them as a logical answer. It became even more apparent to them this was the right use of the building when it was awarded a waiver from the state to offer medically assisted treatment.
Work on what has been termed the East Side House commenced in the fall of last year, but the permit was later pulled when it came to the city’s attention improvements were being made to a building that was proposed — and presented to the community — to be a storage and maintenance facility.
In the months leading up to pulling the permit, Northstar officials were trying to resolve issues developing at a pace similar to increasing COVID-19 exposures and hospitalizations that were happening around the state.
“We were scrambling to figure out this COVID thing,” Northstar CEO Jason Vanderscoff said. “We were spending 4-6 hours a day revamping our entire organization and how we were going to operate.
“Then we started talking about Otsego and how we were going to make it safe ... from COVID-19.”
Otsego officials wonder why they weren’t pulled into the discussions at this point. Perhaps the most damning piece of information, however, was a three-page letter that was crafted and sent out to the Otsego community by Jason Vanderscoff, the CEO of Northstar Regional.
Community letter
It talked about the work Northstar does, its reputation, the treatment it offers and its proposed timelines, community safety, upcoming meetings and what it planned to do with the property. It mentioned the site has three major facilities that it planned to use for the treatment of patients and one small storage house that was going to be used for storage and maintenance.
Stewart Turnquist, whose family farm abuts Northstar’s property, said he found the letter inspirational at the time, but their actions have not aligned with the words in Vanderscoff’s letter. He and others spoke and wrote about how this storage facility on the edge of the property line and next to their property has been transformed into the heart of the treatment program where they say the chances for something to go wrong are the greatest.
Sally Gardner submitted her thoughts on paper on the project, which she says will impact a fruit and vegetable garden that she and Turnquist have been operating for 15 years. The food is sold at farmers markets and used in a CSA program. Gardner works long days and gets help from college-aged girls in the summers.
“I enjoy what I do,” Gardner said. “It is very peaceful and relaxing. But this will no longer be the case. If this is allowed ... I will no longer be at ease working alone or with the girls, or taking my grandkids out to pick vegetables and berries or feed the goats.”
Building seen as a solution by Northstar
This fourth facility became an answer to Northstar’s efforts to better meet the needs of its future clients and workforce in view of life in a pandemic and the state’s desire to have treatment facilities move toward a system of handling alcoholics and addicts when they first come to a treatment program, so they don’t flood the hospitals as they come off whatever substances they are addicted to in a safe environment.
The building, however, doesn’t meet the zoning ordinance, which calls for a 10-foot setback from the neighboring property line. There’s only 8 feet and a fence to separate the two properties. Northstar has tweaked its plans to include greater fencing, frosted windows, 360-degree security cameras, and officials say procedural policies would require all clients entering and exiting to be escorted and/or monitored on video surveillance. The proposal won approval from the Otsego Planning Commission to be recommended for approval by the council.
“I think we have done a nice job of designing this building so there will be no disruptions to the neighbors,” said Dr. Hal Baumchen, the president of Northstar Regional, as well as a clinical psychologist and licensed drug and alcohol counselor.
Council members were in no mood to approve the amended planned unit development plan on Feb. 22 after unraveling the chain of events.
City Administrator Adam Flaherty told the Star News on March 1 Northstar officials had not been in to City Hall to talk about the prospects of its project plans.
Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp said there is plenty of property to locate an intake facility. Jeff Dahl, one of two new council members, said he felt like Northstar decided to ask for forgiveness rather than approval of its changed plans. The other new council member, a nurse by trade, questioned how the intake system would work and what would happen in the event a client had to be taken to a hospital. She questioned if there was an enough room for emergency vehicles and personnel to do what they need to do if called.
Baumchen and Vanderscoff said they believe the system would work slick and said there was enough room for a fire truck to get in there and turn around.
Darkenwald said he feels like the city was left behind, as were the residents of Otsego.
“I am all for your facility and what you guys do,” he said. “I just think there’s a better spot for doing what you want to accomplish.”
