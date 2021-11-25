NorthStar Arts will present the first of its series of jolly holiday events beginning on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Elk River Nursery on Highway 10.
The winter wonderland event will feature an amazing mixture of holiday music by Bold North Vocals and YouthStars Show Choir, crafts, decor items, baked goods, children’s wrapping station, food, and special appearances by Snow Queen Elsa and Anna along with Jolly Old St. Nicholas himself.
More information will be available at NorthStarArts.org.
