NorthStar Arts has announced the registration window has opened for auditions for the 10-year anniversary production of Peter Pan.
More than 50 actors, singers, sword fighters, dancers, and gymnasts are being cast in this professional quality show which will use state of the art projected backdrops alongside classically costumed actors to bring this treasured tale to life on the stage. The script adaptation, written by Elk River High School alumnus, Katheryn (Katie) Wolf, features roles for adults and children of all ages and levels of experience.
“Whether you have never ‘walked the boards’ or are a professional actor we have a role for you.” a recent press release stated.
Registration is open and all actors will be cast in the show. All participants should register and then attend the audition night of their choosing at either Monticello Middle School or the Elk River Public Library as follows:
•Tuesday Sept. 29 6:30-8:00 at Monticello Middle School
•Friday Sept. 30 6:30-8 at Monticello Middle School
•Wednesday Oct. 5 5:45-7:45 at Elk River Public Library
•Thursday, Oct. 6 5:45-7:45 at Elk River Public Library
Rehearsals begin Oct. 17 and will be split between Elk River and Monticello. The show opens Dec. 8 in the newly remodeled theatre in Monticello. This facility boasts 600 seats, more than 80 state of the art theatrical smart lights, and a huge stage space in a wonderful and welcoming atmosphere.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.