NorthStar Arts has announced the registration window has opened for auditions for the 10-year anniversary production of Peter Pan.

More than 50 actors, singers, sword fighters, dancers, and gymnasts are being cast in this professional quality show which will use state of the art projected backdrops alongside classically costumed actors to bring this treasured tale to life on the stage. The script adaptation, written by Elk River High School alumnus, Katheryn (Katie) Wolf, features roles for adults and children of all ages and levels of experience.

