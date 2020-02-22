by Jim Boyle
A four-day fire that started on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker has been extinguished, and private firefighters hired by the company are expected to leave the site tomorrow, according to a news release issued Feb. 22 by Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to monitor the ambient air for particulate matter at four locations near the plant.
The public is advised to access the website www.purpleair.com for information. The website provides real-time analysis from the four air monitoring devices. (Note: Once at the site, click on “View the Map” and enter “Becker, MN” in the search bar in the upper left corner. Clicking on the circles that are displayed will bring up air quality data.)
Testing of air collected Thursday at sites near the plant showed that the air was similar to air around the state that wasn’t downwind from the smoke plume that came from the fire at the plant.
The MPCA obtained samples for Volatile Organic Compounds and Metals analysis on Friday. A decision on whether to analyze the samples and conduct future sampling will made on Monday, Feb. 24.
Baloun reported on Friday night that test results released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency show no sign of metals in the air in and around Northern Metal Recycling and low levels of particulates.
The tests, in conjunction with results of another MPCA test released earlier Friday, showed that the makeup of the air is similar to air around the state that wasn’t downwind from the smoke plume that came from a fire at the plant.
Those tests, conducted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, were from air samples taken Thursday by MPCA contractors. The MPCA tests are able to detect the presence of far more chemicals than the tests Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by state hazardous materials emergency response teams.
“All of those tests didn’t detect the presence of harmful chemicals in the air at numerous locations affected by the fire, including the Becker and Big Lake schools,” city officials stated.
By Friday firefighting efforts at the plant had been turned over to a private company that has been hired by the company. The fire had been reduced to a few smoldering spots and was expected to be extinguished by the end of the weekend.
Greg Pruszinske, the city administrator for Becker, said in Feb. 20 news release that he had received many questions about water and air quality as a result of the fire at Northern Metals Recycling.
He said based on the information the had to date, no water runoff from firefighting got into off-site storm sewers. No water has been released into the Mississippi River or into the municipal water supply.
He stated the business is designed to have drain ponds capture rainwater. Those ponds captured the water from firefighting efforts on the property.
He said the water captured in those ponds will be sampled to determine what’s in it. Those tests will determine whether any treatment is required. Further sampling of sediment in the ponds will happen after the spring thaw.
NMR has sampled stormwater on site. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is awaiting data on those tests.
There will be additional and ongoing evaluations happening, Pruszinske said.
Officials said they didn’t believe there were any immediate health risks.
“Based on consultations with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Health and local emergency managers, there is no evacuation order being given,” Pruszinske stated. “If you were exposed to the haze and are feeling any symptoms that concern you, you can call the state Poison Center at (800) 222-1222.”
Smoke from any fire can contain potentially harmful substances. The overall risk is determined by several factors, including what is burning, the level of exposure a person or community has to the smoke, and how long they are exposed.
To minimize the risk from the fire that has been burning at the Northern Metals facility in Becker, the Department of Health recommended that residents avoid inhaling smoke and stay away from the immediate area.
Large fires involving the varied fuel sources (i.e., plastics, rubber, fire retardants, synthetic materials, etc.) expected to be present in junked cars can generate a complex mixture of airborne hazards, according to information circulated by Becker city officials.
One of their releases further stated: “The amount of any particular contaminants will vary for any specific location and time, depending on many factors including characteristics of the fire itself and the weather.
“Because the potentially harmful components of the smoke and gases such a fire can produce may be irritating and harmful to some people’s health if they are exposed to too much or for long periods, the Minnesota Department of Health supports the recommendations for the public to avoid or minimize exposures by moving away from areas that are affected by smoke if it is safe to do so, or by staying indoors.
“Some people may be more sensitive to exposure to the smoke (e.g., sensitive populations such as children or the elderly, or those with health problems like asthma, COPD, and some heart or breathing difficulties that are made worse by poor air quality) and could be affected more than a healthy adult.
“These groups should take steps to avoid exposure to smoke if possible. That may mean relocating from the immediate area around the facility or where smoke is present for the duration of the fire.
“As always, the Minnesota Department of Health advises people to contact their health care provider if they believe their health has been affected by exposure to airborne hazards from the fire.
Fire challenges
Based on consultation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management Departments, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health, it was determined on Feb. 19 that the best course of action was to separate a portion of the burning vehicle stack and let it burn itself out.
Firefighters, and plant personnel strategically and methodically protected a separate and bigger part of stacked vehicles with a fire break in the hopes that the entire inventory of vehicles won’t burn. That also was heled protect buildings on the property, including a main source of power to the company.
This decision was based on the fact that water resources from Becker and surrounding areas are being rapidly depleted. The resulting fire was expected to be more intense and produce more black smoke, but the plume is expected to rise higher into the air and travel farther before dissipating.
Based on all of those factors, it was decided to protect firefighters’ health and buildings on the property.
It was also reported on Feb. 19 that Becker’s fire and police departments, and numerous fire departments from around Minnesota, continued to fight a large fire at Northern Metals Recycling. Fire investigators believed then that the fire could last several more days. By Saturday, Feb. 22, it had finally been extinguished.
Chief Baloun said earlier in the week the cause of the fire remains unknown and that prevailing winds have been blowing smoke away from Becker.
“We’ve been fortunate with the wind,” Baloun said in an Associated Press report.
Residents in Big Lake and Elk River, however, caught most of the drift Wednesday.
A Nowthen resident captured images of the plume from near his home with his camera and with the use of a a drone.
Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf said the smell of burning plastic and smoke wafting through town raised health concerns from residents.
Firefighter Toni Knutson told the Associated Press the fire was burning under a huge pile of cars. She said cranes are being used to remove the vehicles from the pile one-by-one as firefighters spray water on the fire.
Knutson said dozens of firefighters were on the scene throughout the battle, with aid coming from as far as two hours away. It also came from Elk River and Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson logged 26 hours of mutual aid amidst a busy week otherwise.
Becker requested help from the National Guard, the state Pollution Control Agency and Health Department.
The Star Tribune reported police have told residents with respiratory problems who live near the plant to stay inside or in well-ventilated areas. As of noon Wednesday, the Health Department had no reports about any unusual, imminent threats.
A passerby first spotted the fire about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.
Northern Metals moved its shredding operation from Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Pollution Control Agency ordered it shut down because of high levels of air pollution and inaccurately recorded pollution readings.
Becker, with a population of about 4,500, is less than 20 miles from Elk River and about 48 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
(Editor’s note: Some information for this report was pulled from the Associated Press.)
