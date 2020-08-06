by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County is rolling out a new program designed to help non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve guidelines for the COVID-19 Community Resource Grant program.
The program will be funded from the $11.7 million pool of money the county received through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. The board is considering authorizing up to 20 percent of the CARES Act funding the county received, or $2.3 million, for the Community Resource Grant program.
To be eligible for a grant, an organization must be a 501(c)(3) or equivalent with a physical location or an operating presence in Sherburne County. It must provide services to help Sherburne County residents obtain or maintain housing, food, child care, general access to social or health services and/or similar community support resources. The organization also must have a least two full-time-equivalent employees and meet other requirements.
Under the program guidelines, eligible organizations may receive a one-time grant of up to $75,000 to cover eligible expenses from March through July. An additional prospective grant of up to $75,000 may be requested for anticipated eligible expenses from August through December. The county may consider grant requests greater than $75,000 on a case-by-case basis upon demonstration of “extraordinary circumstances and need,” according to the guidelines.
The funds could be used for such things as rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, working capital and operational costs.
Six neighborhoods to get better internet
The county board also voted Tuesday to spend CARES Act funding on a project to help improve internet access in six housing developments in the county.
The board awarded a bid of $367,773 to Design Electrical Contractors for fiber optic conduit installation and gave formal approval to the project. The bid was the lowest of six bids which ranged as high as $807,190.
The conduit will be leased to Arvig to install fiber and provide broadband service by Nov. 30. The project is in direct response to COVID-19 and the many residents needing sufficient internet speed for telecommuting and distance learning, according to county documents.
The project will serve about 200 lots in six neighborhoods along Highway 25 and County Road 8 — Mississippi Cedars, River Rose, White Farm, Riverwood, Elkwood and Boulder Crossing. The neighborhoods are in both Becker Township and Clear Lake Township.
“These are neighborhoods that are either not served or vastly underserved with their internet speeds,” said Andrew Witter, Sherburne County public works director.
Jake Soenneker, a Becker Township resident who lives in one of the neighborhoods that would be affected, said in a letter to the board that the COVID-19 pandemic has made their broadband service “unbearable.”
“All of the additional traffic during the day has pushed the quality of our service down, and often it will lose connection during the day,” he wrote. “For me to work, my wife and child can’t use the internet during work hours. I’ve had to purchase another mobile internet plan for backup, resulting in a hefty monthly fee.”
He said he’s heard from teachers who need to drive to school so they can remote teach in the parking lot, and people whose health appointments get canceled because video calls aren’t possible. Parents have also been frustrated dealing with remote learning and some families are considering moving out of the area because of poor internet service, he said.
Soenneker urged the county to support the broadband project, saying it “can truly change our way of life.” His was one of 29 letters in support of the project.
Two government center projects OKed
The county board also approved additional projects to be funded with the CARES Act funds including two building projects at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. Those building projects are:
•Build-out of vacant space for new offices for veterans services. The current office does not allow the staff to meet with clients and maintain the required social distancing, according to a county document. The new space will also enable the protection of veterans’ privacy when discussing health matters. Cost of the build-out is estimated at $250,000. The current veterans services office may be used for meeting rooms and records storage.
•Expansion of the drivers licensing area to allow staff and customers to allow for proper social distancing. Estimated cost is $187,500. Dan Weber, assistant county administrator, said current social distancing requirements are forcing them to limit the number of people served each day.
“However, once the drivers license area is modified, we will be able to fully comply with the COVID-19 public health precautions and serve an additional 15-20 people per day,” he said.
