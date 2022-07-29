by Jim Boyle
Editor
When Katie Shatusky first read about Joe Mauer’s simple act of kindness to have lunch with a blind high school classmate who was sitting alone, she was moved.
The words in the 2014 book “Silent Impact: Stories of Influence through Purpose, Persistence and Passion,” authored by family friend and KSTP sports director Joe Schmit leaped off the page for Shatusky, who was still grieving the 2010 loss of her grandfather to a completed suicide. She was also processing how to move forward in an age where many still considered the topics of suicide and mental illness taboo. That was not going to work for her family, and that’s not what she wanted for her community either.
The personalized note Schmit included when he signed her Valentine’s Day gift was like gasoline on the sparks that were dancing in her head about how to move forward.
“I felt like you were telling me what I should do,” Shatusky told Schmit in a recent story that aired on 5 Eyewitness News.
Shatusky founded the nonprofit Thumbs Up that year in honor of her grandpa, who greeted his 19 grandchildren with a smile and a thumbs up. The organization held a 5K in 2014 that attracted 500 people in its first running. Schmit was the keynote speaker.
It has become an annual event. Participation nearly topped 1,000 this past year when more than $87,000 was raised. The 9th annual 5K run, walk and bike event is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
The ideas in Shatusky’s mind are still sparking, and the organization’s reach is growing like wildfire as she now holds a paid position and Melissa Bowers works as an administrative assistant to help lead the army of volunteers.
The group opened a center in downtown Elk River earlier where the organization offers regular programming and drop-in services. Thumbs Up partners with other organizations to reach people. Students in the schools are a huge focus. Thumbs Up provides schools cheer bags, calming corners and funds to help people receive counseling. Shatusky and her team also continue churning out ideas.
Latest spark of an idea brings things full circle for Shatusky
This year Shatusky went to Schmit with a “crazy idea” of retelling Mauer’s story and reuniting the retired Minnesota Twin and Mike Hally, who Maurer pulled into his circle of friends at lunch 21 years ago and each day for the rest of his senior year at Cretin-Derham Hall.
Schmit agreed it was a “crazy idea” and said he would pose the question to Mauer. He told her not to get her hopes up.
A roughly 9-minute segment on Thumbs Up and the reunion of the Cretin-Derham Hall graduates aired on July 6. The video is now housed on the station’s website, and the hope is it will be aired in homerooms across Minnesota. It can be found at: https://bit.ly/3za9fUW.
“We’re hoping to inspire kids to go out on a limb and really be like Joe Mauer,” Shatusky told the Star News. “I don’t know how else to say it.
“He’s so humble about it. That’s what I love. Joe Schmit asked why did you do that? Because it was the right thing to do.”
Here in the Elk River Area School District, Shatusky is partnering with ISD 728 to roll out a pilot program called “No one eats alone.”
Elk River will be ground zero for ‘No one eats alone’ pilot
The effort is being funded with the help of a $5,000 grant from Sherburne County Area United Way. The hope is to eventually partner with other nearby school districts. Interest is already spilling in from all over, including Appleton, Wisconsin.
“The idea is for this not to be just one video and done,” she said. “There’s a curriculum we’re working on by partnering with the district.”
The idea is once the video is shown in a classroom or a homeroom at area middle schools and high schools, there would be a worksheet or something teachers could work with the students on to learn what they took away from it and what this could mean for them.
Grants are also being written to create bracelets with the “No one eats alone” name on one side and the link to that video on the inside.
Subtle reminders could be made in the form of posters in the lunchroom showing Joe Mauer and Mike Hally.
“It’s hard to get buy-in with kids,’ Shatusky said. “It has to be there in their world and wherever they are living on social media. Maybe we could create an app. There are lots of ideas on the table.”
Joe Schmit and Shatusky also got asked to speak at a meeting of superintendents in October.
Schmit will be giving a keynote address and talking about the story. Shatusky and likely others from the school district will be doing a breakout session.
“I know kids are so connected to their phones and devices,” Shatusky said. “We’re trying to see how we can get our kids to put their phones down and look around. We’d like to see them have community and have face-to-face conversations, helping kids who are different feel accepted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.