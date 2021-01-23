I do not understand why Mr. Boyle felt it was necessary to pen an apologetic article regarding the week’s prior human interest story about a couple from Elk River that attended the Trump Rally on Jan. 6. Human interest stories don’t need to be “fair and balanced”; they are by definition stories from a certain point of view, whether you agree with that view or not. If the Star management felt that they needed to print an alternative view of events that happened that day, they should have found another couple with different views and written a follow up story. If readers have opinions, one way or the other, on the initial story, they could submit letters to the editor, which I see that they have, and I will be addressing later. But first back to Mr. Boyle’s latest article. I disagree that the events of Jan. 6 rise to the level of terror to place them beside 9/11/2001, or Pearl Harbor. Broken glass, two deaths, stolen laptops and a number of riot-induced injuries does not equate to the death and destruction of either these two aforementioned events. And to call it an “insurrection” is a bit absurd when compared to the injuries, deaths and property damage caused during the George Floyd “riots,” which were not identified as “insurrections”.
President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud are not unfounded. There are dozens of signed affidavits, under penalty of perjury (i.e. fines and jail time) attesting to observations that would constitute fraud. There are videos of questionable if not fraudulent activities. At a minimum, at this time, claims of widespread voter fraud are still debatable. Dr. Patricia Bodelson is both misguided and has already forgotten events from just four years ago. “Republican leaders have to tell their constituents the truth ...” — like Democrats are angels and never tell a lie? Minnesota Republicans who questioned the election process in 2020 are bad but Democrats that questioned the process in 2016 are good?
Representative Emmer is then cited discussing Article 2 of the Constitution, and he is correct when he says that “Congress does not have the authority to discard an individual slate of electors certified by the state’s legislature in accordance with their constitution,” but if the slate of electors is certified NOT in accordance with the States, or Federal Constitution, which is the argument in a number of cases, then those electors CAN be discarded. Now to the letters to the editor, of which there was a large assortment.
Mary T. Hannay, was disturbed and disgusted by the story printed two weeks ago. “Five people died!” which is correct, but three of them died not because of the riot but medical emergencies. Kevin Greeson, 55, heart attack while talking to his wife on the phone. Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of a stroke, not riot related. Rosanne Boyland, 34, beside her death being listed as a “medical emergency,” her direct cause of death I can’t find but if it was directly caused by the riot, it would have been plastered all over the news like the poor lady that was shot in the neck.
As for the rest of her rantings, citing unconfirmed connections to the Proud Boys, Nazis and other groups “facts” and basing her arguments on other unsubstantiated claims, she is sounding like people she is arguing against.
Stephanie Brown too was disgusted, this time about images printed of the rally with a mannequin dressed in white with a noose around its neck. Halloween must be a difficult time for her to venture outside. Compared to all of the imagery seen in papers and TV of BLM and Antifa riots where they are burning effigies of real people, it’s this image of a mannequin dressed in white with a noose that causes her to pen this letter. And then to attack Mr. Rothmeyer for stating his beliefs. Should I demand the paper apology for printing her comments which I find if not reprehensible, insulting to any rational thinking individual? No, I won’t demand that because here in the United States, you have the right of “Freedom of Speech,” no matter how deluded you may sound.
Marty & Ruth Lemke, Randy & Kris Evans Olson, Tom Brown and Karen Sherper, I’m not going to go into detail regarding your letters for the sake of both time and column inches, but you should be able to predict what my responses would be.
In closing, Mr. Boyle, I was going to simply say that your apology article was unnecessary in addition to being flawed, but I hope that last week’s edition was not a signal that the Star News is going to become one of these one-sided opinion papers like the Star Tribune. But now that I’ve just attempted to find your original “Marching into U.S. History” article only to find that the page has been removed, censored, it appears that your paper is joining Twitter, Facebook and Amazon and plan to censor free speech. Very un-American. — Bret R. Collier, Big Lake
