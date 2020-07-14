by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Nine people have been appointed by the Elk River City Council to serve on the newly created Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission.
The City Council had voted in June to abolish the Ice Arena Commission and establish the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission.
The new commission will receive community input regarding the use and development of the city’s new recreational facility, which is under construction at 1000 School St. The advisory commission will identify and establish the mission, goals, values and ultimate vision for this community asset and use those to make recommendations on the operational policies and budget.
Here are the commission appointees.
Elk River Senior Center member
•Jim Hecker, Elk River. Hecker is a retired Lutheran pastor.
Turf-use associations
•Greg Loidolt, Elk River. Elk River Youth Baseball Association. Loidolt is a print production specialist with Metro Sales. He has served on the Elk River Youth Baseball Board for the past seven years and serves on the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission. He also served on the Yes to Active Elk River Committee to gain support for the initiative.
•David Williams, Elk River. Elk River Flag Football Association. Williams is the owner of Strategic Sports Advisors, which provides sports marketing and consulting. He has been part of the Elk River High School football coaching staff since 2016. He chairs the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission and has served on the Ice Arena Commission since 2018. He also served on the arena design team.
Ice-use associations
•Kara Walker, St. Michael. Elk River Figure Skating Club. Walker is a manufacturing engineer with Landscapes Structures. She also serves as president of the Elk River Figure Skating Club and has been involved with Learn To Skate as an instructor for more than 20 years and the director for the last three years.
•Michael Westgaard, Elk River. Elk River Youth Hockey Association. Westgaard is president of Echelon Builders Inc. Elk River Youth Hockey Association asked Westgaard to serve as its representative on the new commission. He also serves as vice president of Elk River Girls High School Hockey.
Elk River Area School District designee
•Mike Cunningham, Ramsey. Cunningham is activities director for Elk River High School. He served on the Ice Arena Commission for many years.
At-large representatives
•Jacob Peterson, Elk River. Peterson is an IT engineer with Hennepin County.
•John (Jack) Lorge, Elk River. Lorge is a retired EAP for General Motors. He served on a volunteer committee for seniors at the Elk River Activity Center that visited other senior facilities to see how they worked, served Elk River seniors about their concerns and brought them to the Elk River City Council.
Elk River City Council representative
•Council Member Matt Westgaard was named the council representative to the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission.
