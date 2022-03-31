Nicole Spangler Photography has announced the grand re-opening and relocation of her photography studio in downtown Elk River.
The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at p.m. April 7 at her new studio located at 617 Main St. An open house celebration for the public will immediately follow. There will be light snacks, refreshments, booking specials, and giveaways.
Nicole Spangler Photography has been a fixture within the Big Lake community for the last 13 years, but a larger and more centrally located space was deemed essential for this evolving business.
“I am so excited for this move and the opportunity to be a part of the Elk River community, and collaborate with new people,” said Nicole Spangler, studio owner and new member of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, “The new location will allow for more accessibility, convenience, and visibility to Elk River and the surrounding Twin Cities communities.”
Nicole Spangler Photography is a well-established and experienced photographer with an emphasis on collaborating with high school seniors, tweens, and teen clients, as well as adults looking for professional headshots. For more information call 763-220-0705 or visit her website at https://nicolespanglerphotography.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.