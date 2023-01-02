Katie Shatusky’s team opens center, announces plans for school program on Channel 5 and hosts record-setting 5K
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Katie Shatusky, the executive director of Thumbs Up, a nonprofit she founded nearly a decade ago to raise mental health awareness and ultimately prevent suicides, has had a busy year.
The Elk River woman, backed by an army of volunteers and supporters, started the year off with the opening of a resource center on Feb. 1 at 305 Jackson Ave. in downtown Elk River. The center serves as a home base for a whole host of new and existing programming that spans the ages and it has become home to a vibrant after-school program for youth in the community.
She made a splash in the summer when KSTP sports director and family friend Joe Schmit interviewed her about her newest project, which was inspired by something Minnesota Twins legend Joe Maurer did while he was still in high school.
Schmit first told the story in a book he authored many years ago. It’s called “Silent Impact: Stories of Influence Through Purpose, Persistence and Passion.” Schmit brought the story full circle this summer when he orchestrated a reunion of Maurer and Mike Hally, a blind classmate the star athlete befriended at Cretin Derham Hall High School.
Maurer sat with Hally at lunch throughout his senior year, inspiring those around him for the kindness and compassion Maurer afforded the teenager. His actions all those years ago continue to inspire.
Shatusky has developed a No One Sits Solo program modeled after these acts of kindness, which has had a soft launch in the Elk River Area School District and elsewhere.
Shatusky also finished the year strong with a record setting 5K event that raised more than $103,000. The Star News has named Shatusky the 2022 Newsmaker of Year for all of her headlines and accomplishments in 2022.
The resource center has had nearly 1,000 student visits in 2022, and things have gone better than they even imagined.
“We saw a need for additional mental health support specifically for middle school and high school students,” Shatusky said. “Our hope and goal for this space was to have a safe place to belong, a place of community and friendships and a place to feel supported and heard. We know this space has helped so many students over the past year.”
Parents and kids are telling them as much.
“Thank you for everything you have done to help Serenity this year,” parent Cassie Boike said. “Her mental health has improved because of you, and your amazing heart to open up the space at Thumbs Up. She knows she can go to you when she needs it and it has really helped her. She loves Thumbs Up and talks about it all the time! Thank you for being you and for always being there for my kiddo!”
Strong 2022
Shatusky credits the strong start to the community and the support it receives from people, businesses and organizations.
Asked what the biggest accomplishments of Thumbs Up have been in 2022, Shatusky came up with a list:
•Our partnerships with other nonprofits. We are so proud to partner with many other nonprofits in the area including: CAER Food Shelf, Open Doors for Youth, Sherburne County Area United Way, Magnus Veterans Foundation, LIVIN Foundation, Spark 2 Hope, Rivers of Hope, Bags of Smiles, Great River Young Life, Guardian Angels, You’re Not Alone and many others!
•The after-school program for middle and high school students in February after signing a lease on our very first office location in December last year. Since our opening we have had over 924 student visits!
•Hosted a week of Teen Outreach events this past April in the Elk River, St. Francis and St. Michael-Albertville Schools which impacted over 3,400 students.
•Hosted our ninth annual Thumbs Up 5K & 10K event with record numbers: 1,101 participants and 127 volunteers!
•Launched No One Sits Solo, a program to address one of the most common social isolation concerns: kids not having a friend or companion to sit with in the lunchroom. A video produced by Joe Schmit (KSTP Sports) has been viewed about 10,000 times on Thumbs Up’s YouTube Channel at: https://youtu.be/g6tLNupgJBs. The program has launched in middle and high schools across Minnesota. Learn more here: https://thumbsupformentalhealth.org/no-one-sits-solo/.
•Donated 1,179 cheer bags, gave 17 presentations impacting close to 5,000 people, shared mental health resources with 29 individuals, and gave out 17,700 wristbands.
•Gave out 40 bereavement gifts to families who have lost a loved one to suicide in 2022 as part of its Bereavement Outreach/ Survivors of Suicide Loss program. •It donated supplies for five calming corner spaces in 2022
•Donated one Emotional Support Dog in 2022, golden retriever names Peaches as part of its Hounds Program / Emotional Support Dogs program
•Donated 161 counseling sessions to people are unable to afford counseling as part of its referral assistance program
•As part of its Smiles for Seniors program, Thumbs Up sponsored the Guardian Angels Art Therapy Program, hosted three days of Smiles for Seniors events at Thumbs Up, which included coffee & conversation, cards and bingo.
Big opportunities ahead in 2023
Shatusky said Thumbs Up’s biggest opportunities ahead are:
•Continue to grow and diversify our Board of Directors. We are currently a board of seven and per our bylaws we can have up to eleven.
•Strategic planning for future growth and new opportunities for Thumbs Up.
Being there for people in 2023 will be true as ever, of course.
“I am a firm believer in meeting people where they are,” Shatusky said. “Having conversations that help us break the stigma around mental health, showing up for people, listening and showing compassion and empathy is how you can help someone in the midst of crisis. That is what we are trying to do — show up for others. Be there and listen. We are here to help people who are struggling.”
Next year looks bright for Thumbs Up.
Efforts to reach kids through its after-school program for middle school and high school students will continue. The organization is also planning a week of teen outreach coming up Jan. 23-27.
“We are bringing Kate Gladdin back for another week to speak on the topic of resilience,” Shatusky said. “We will be going to Upsala Schools, Zimmerman High School, Spring Lake Park Middle School and Spring Lake High School.”
In 2021, the Thumbs Up board of directors voted to spread the group’s wings past the boundary lines of ISD 728 and that has been very well received.
“We have reached more students, more schools and other communities who are in need of support,” Shatusky said. “We are currently working on our Strategic Plan that will hopefully look like additional spaces outside of the Elk River community.”
This past April, Thumbs Up partnered with several school districts to bring speaker and teen resilience coach Kate Gladdin to speak at school assemblies. Stops included St. Francis Middle School, St. Francis High School, St. Francis Alternative Learning Center, Elk River High School for an evening Community Event and St. Michael/Albertville High School.
Thumbs Up has also partnered with Anoka-Hennepin, Princeton, ISD 728 - Elk River, Rogers, Otsego and Zimmerman, Big Lake School District and Spring Lake Park School District on its cheer bag program.
The No One Sits Solo program has launched at Ivan Sand Community High School in Elk River, Rogers Middle School and Spring Lake Park Schools.
“We also presented (the program) to school superintendents at the MASA Conference in October and the video was really well received,” Shatusky said. “We are really excited to see where it goes in 2023!”
Rogers Middle School counselor Sarah Whiting has been singing praises for the program.
“I wanted to reach out to say thank you,” Whiting stated. “We appreciated the bracelets, stickers, and posters that were donated. Every student at RMS viewed the No One Sits Solo video and received a bracelet. We have plans to share the stickers during lunches and with our Bullying Prevention Lunch Group members.”
Thumbs Up is continually trying to get into schools to talk about mental health and suicide prevention. The organization participates in the Elk River High School Suicide Prevention Health Unit twice a year. Thumbs Up recently spoke at Spring Lake Park Middle Schools over the course of two days to talk about what we do and the warning signs of someone who is suicidal and what to do if they or a friend should do if they are contemplating suicide.
“By opening up the conversation, our hope is that it makes it easier to talk about,” Shatusky said.
Dan Bittman, the Elk River Area School District’s superintendent, has joined the Thumbs Up board of directors.
“He will be a great addition to our team,” Shatusky said. “We have been partnering with ISD 728 since 2017 and it has been a very positive experience. They are truly leading the way with mental health efforts and we feel very fortunate to partner with them. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with them and help with their mental health efforts.”
Over the years, Thumbs Up has donated supplies to over 275+ calming corner spaces and several teen outreach events, and funded several youth-led suicide prevention programs at Elk River High School (Yellow Ribbon) and Rogers High School (HUSH).
Shatusky became executive director in 2021
When Shatusky became the executive director in March 2021, it allowed her to leave a full-time job and step into the position full-time and give 100% of her attention to Thumbs Up and the nine programs it runs.
Thumbs Up has also hired its second employee, Melissa Bowers, in March 2022.
“She started as a part-time administrative assistant and we were able to bring her on full time in September,” Shatusky said. “She has been an awesome addition to the Thumbs Up team and we are so grateful for her!”
5K successes fuel work
This year’s 5K raised a record $103,000. The success, Shatusky said, starts with a volunteer planning committee.
“We had 20+ volunteers working behind the scenes to make this event happen,” she said. “They did an absolutely amazing job. I think it also comes back to community support. I think everyone realizes the importance of the work we are doing and they are rallying behind us and participating and getting behind the event anyway they can.”
Record-setting proceeds from the event have allowed more money than expected to be spent on Cheer Bags, Calming Corners for ISD 728, and donations to the community like worry stones, wristbands, stickers, calming glitter jars, and the organization’s bereavement outreach program.
The 10th annual Thumbs Up 5K will be back at Orono Park next year on Saturday, Sept. 16. Schmit, who was the keynote speaker at the inaugural event, will be the keynote again.
“Joe Schmit is a special guy,” Shatusky said. “He has undoubtedly taken me and Thumbs Up under his wing. His book “Silent Impact” will explain why. He is just a really awesome guy doing the right thing. We feel so fortunate for his support over the years.
“We are also so grateful that Joe Maurer took the time to let us tell the story about him and Mike Hally.”
