Elk River Senior Programs
Important notice: You must register in advance for all programs. No drop ins. Please stay home if you are sick or have been around others who may be sick. Follow face covering guidelines set forth by the state. Physically distance yourself at least 6 feet away from others. No sharing of materials including food and drinks. Wash or sanitize your hands before and after participating in the program.
To register call 763-635-4500 or email ActivityCenter@ElkRiverMN.gov.
SIT AND KNIT AT LION JOHN WEICHT PARK: Mondays, Oct. 5 and 12, 1 p.m. Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Drive, Elk River. Bring all your supplies including a lawn chair for you to sit on as you knit outside. Register for each session in advance as there is a limit to the number of participants.
WALKING GROUP Walking is more fun with others! Take a walk with Senior Center Staff Norine Bell. Bring your own water and register at least two days prior to each walk. No drop ins.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.
Lion John Weicht Park
1104 Lions Park Drive, Elk River
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.
Woodland Trails Regional Park
20135 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.
Bailey Point Nature Preserve
1 Morton Avenue, Elk River
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION: HEALTHY EATING FOR 1 OR 2: Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. Are you a 1 or 2-person household? Do you struggle to plan healthy meals? Join Health and Wellness Consultant, Heather Carpentier for a Zoom meeting to discuss strategies for preparing healthy meals for one or two. $5 members and $15 non members. Register by Oct. 20.
HISTORY BUFFS PRESENTATION: Thursday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of the Sherburne History Center, will lead a discussion on interesting and unusual presidential campaigns up to 1952. Free. Register by Oct. 12.
WOODCARVING: Wednesdays, Oct. 7 and 21, 9:30 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. Bring all your own supplies and equipment. Register at least two days in advance for each session.
LINE DANCING: Tuesdays, October 13, 20, and 27, 11 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. Join this fun and lively exercise class. No experience is necessary. Register at least two days in advance for each session.
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION- LANDMARK TOURS TRAVEL SHOW: Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Although travel is currently interrupted, we are looking to the future! There will be incredible opportunities to continue exploring once the situation improves and we want you to be prepared. Join Landmark Tours for a virtual presentation from the comfort of your home. Learn how the industry is adapting to a new reality and hear about fantastic travel opportunities for 2021 and beyond. This class will take place using the Zoom platform. Free. Register by Oct. 13.
VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: The Zoom meetings will take place on Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering online support groups via Zoom. Call the Senior Center if you are interested in getting the email link to join the meetings. We will need your name, phone number and email. This support group will offer you a safe place to meet and develop a mutual support system, exchange practical information on caregiving problems and possible solutions, talk through challenges and ways of coping, share feelings, needs, and concerns as well as learn about resources available in your community.
MULTIPURPOSE FACILITY TOURS: Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, 10 a.m. 1000 School Street, Elk River. Stop by the new facility for a guided tour. No need to pre register. Masks must be worn inside the building and please maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Rogers Senior Center Current Schedule:
The Senior Center is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is for those who would like to: grab a library book, use the computers, buy an upcycled greeting card, or borrow a puzzle.
We are asking that you come in, do your “business,” and be on your way, so staff can sanitize for the next person. We will allow 6 visitors at a time. Each person will sign in with their name, the date, and their phone number. If you are not able to visit the Senior Center during these hours, please email jriebel@rogersmn.gov or call Jackie at 763-428-0939 for an appointment.
DRIVE-UP BINGO! Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m., Rogers Senior Center. Cost: $3 per person for the entire event (staff will approach your vehicle to receive money. Please have exact change.). Play BINGO in the safety of your own car! Head over to the Senior Center for some fun prizes. We will have cars park every other stall (staff will direct). We’ll provide one packet of disposable BINGO cards. Bring your own marker for your BINGO card. Honk twice when you have a BINGO! Wear masks when approached. We will wear a mask and rubber gloves when we approach your vehicle. Carpooling does not comply with social distancing; therefore, each household should be in a separate car. Limited space available with great prizes! Please email jriebel@rogersmn.gov or call 763-428-0939 (Jackie) and leave your name and phone number to reserve your space.
WALK IN THE PARK: Thursday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. Triangle Park, 12724 Main Street, Rogers.
Let’s get out and enjoy the fall weather! We will meet at Triangle Park and walk until approximately 10:45 a.m. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water and wear a mask. We will walk at a somewhat brisk pace and will social distance. We will have a limited number of participants in the group, so please pre-register with Jackie by calling 763-428-0939 or email at jriebel@rogersmn.gov.
FALL WIENIE ROAST BOX LUNCH: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Senior Center Parking Lot, $5 per person (exact cash, please). Bring a lawn chair and join us, or order “curbside to-go!” Don’t feel like grilling? Let Jackie and Cheri do it for you! Lunch includes freshly-grilled hotdog, bag of chips, pickle, cookie, ketchup and mustard packets, plus a water. Food will be individually-wrapped for COVID-19 safety procedures. Prizes will be given to the lucky people with the Rogers logo on their boxed lunch! You can eat outside, or pick up your meal curbside and take it to go. Pre-registration is required; contact Jackie at 763-428-0939 or jriebel@rogersmn.gov. Registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 16.
DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS: Thursday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Center. This class could save you 10% on your auto insurance for 3 years. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Call 1-888-234-1294 to sign up. $22 per person for the four-hour session.
Stay at home is you are sick or not feeling well:
· No fever in the past 72 hours · No persistent cough · No shortness of breath
· IF any of these symptoms exist, you should stay home and contact your medical provider.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Wear cloth face covering where: social distancing (6’ separation) cannot be maintained. Activities require interactions within 6’ for an extended period of time, and it does not interfere with wearer’s vision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.