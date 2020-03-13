To update or add a listing, please email announcements@apgecm.com.
Monday
•The 12&12 Women’s Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every
Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St., Elk
River. This is a closed meeting for women who think they have a problem with
alcohol and are seeking help and support.
•A suicide and difficult loss support group meets the second and fourth
Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Elk River High
School, 900 School St., Elk River. Contact 763-786-2112 with questions.
•Parents And Children Together (NWPACT), a support group for parents of
children with mental health challenges meets the 3rd Monday of every month
from 6-8 p.m. at Handke Center, 1170 Main St. in Elk River. Dinner and childcare provided. Contact Sue Schmieg at 763-633-0894 or smithspan@gmail.com with questions or to RSVP.
•WIC (Women, Infants and Children) provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods and referrals to health and community resources.
The WIC office located at 18334 Joplin St., Elk River is available Monday
through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You and your children may be eligible
for the free service. Call 763-765-4116 or 1-800-433-5239 for more
information.
•Tomorrow’s Treasures Quilt Club meets the third Monday of the month from
1-4 p.m. at the Guardian Oaks dining room, 350 Evans Ave. NW, Elk River. The
club is open to everyone who loves to sew and would like to learn how to quilt.
All levels from beginners to advanced are welcome. Each month is a different
project or subject. Contact Carolyn Sakariason at 763-744-6157.
•Brain Injury Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of the month
from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elk River Activity Center, 413 Proctor Ave., Elk
River to support and give hope to people living with a brain injury.
•Writers Group meets from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays at the Roger’s Public
Library, 21300 John Milless Dr., Rogers. Local writers share their written work,
receive constructive criticism or just listen to other writers share their creative
writing. All ages and genres are welcome. Contact Aimee with questions or
concerns at 612-710-8333 or email atvey4@gmail.com.
•ESL (English as a second language) classes and Adult Basic Education and
GED Preparation (help with reading math, spelling, college prep) are offered
Mondays, 1–4 p.m. and 6:00–8:30 p.m. at Community Education Center,
1170 Main St., Elk River. No registration needed; no charge. Call (763)241-
3400 ext. 5525. Free child care available by calling (763)241-3524 to make
arrangements.
•Boys & Girls Clubs of Elk River and Zimmerman offers new and exciting
daily programs Monday–Friday, 2–6 p.m. for all youth ages 6–18. 905 Sixth St.
(in Lions Park) Elk River; 12976 Fremont Ave. (in City Hall), Zimmerman. Stop
in for a tour or call 763-241-5000 for more info.
•Fortune 4 Life, an informational meeting open to the public to learn to
improve your financial standing, meets Monday nights at 7 p.m. (some blackout
dates-call ahead) at Greater Minnesota Credit Union community room, 17035
Yale Court NW, Elk River (Highway 10 and 171st). Contact Tanya 763-354-4162
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held Mondays in Otsego and
Zimmerman. Elk River Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, hosts a
meeting from 6:15-7:15 p.m., www.elkriveralano.org. In Zimmerman, a meeting
is held at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Cross Church, located at 12475 273rd Ave.,
north of Zimmerman off Highway 169 (closed meeting).
•MOMS Club of Otsego meets the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m.
at Christ Church in Otsego. Contact Amy Knot at 612-363-8776 for more
information.
•“500” cards are played every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Guardian Oaks
Dining Site, 350 Evans Ave. NW. Everyone is welcome. Questions? Call 763-
241-0823.
•Weight Watchers meets at Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr., at
5:30 p.m.
•Al-Anon meets at the ER Alano Club, 9231 Odean Ave. at 7 p.m. www.
•Greeting card recycling — The Seniors of Rogers-Hassan recycle cards
each Monday at 1 p.m. at Autumn Trails on 129th Avenue in Rogers. If you can, bring a pair of scissors to cut paper. You do not need any special knowledge or
talent and you do not need to be a senior, just a desire to help the seniors with
this fund-raising project. Have a question or need directions? Call Mary Lou at
763-657-1432 or Pat at 763-428-3418.
•The Hope Connection will be facilitating the Truth Project from 7 to 9 p.m.
at Central Lutheran Church of Elk River. There is no cost to attend. For more
information contact Bob Bagne, facilitator, at rbagne@yahoo.co m or visit www.
Tuesday
•The Land of Lakes Choirboys Training Choir rehearses from 6:30-8 p.m.
on Tuesdays at 729 Main St. NW, Elk River. This choir is open to all boys
ages 8-12. The choirboys will learn about proper posture, breathing and tone
production. They will also learn about good manners and behavior and how to
work as a team to achieve common goals. For more information or to schedule
an audition call 763-213-8105, email choir@lolcb.org or visit www.
•The Land of Lakes Choirboys Prep Choir rehearses from 6-6:45 p.m. on
Tuesdays at 729 Main St. NW, Elk River. This choir is open to all boys ages
5-7. The choirboys will begin to explore the world of music, especially singing.
For more information or to schedule an audition call 763-213-8105, email
choir@lolcb.org or visit www.lolcb.org.
•Sherburne County’s Immunization Clinic offers free or low cost immunizations
for children 18 years of age or younger and uninsured or underinsured
adults 19 years and older in Minnesota who meet eligibility guidelines on
Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sherburne County Government Center,
13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. Call for an appointment or more
information, 763-765-4000 or 1-800-433-5239.
•Elk River Christians in Recovery is an open recovery group that meets
weekly from 6-7 p.m. to address everything from divorce and financial stress,
anxiety and depression, struggles with kids, codependency and addictions
of all kinds. Members are taught how to incorporate the 12 steps and Jesus
into healing their lives. The group meets in the upper level of Zylstra Harley
Davidson, 19600 Evans St. NW, Elk River.
•The Dayton Activity Center located at 18461 Dayton St., Dayton is open
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in the activities. Free computer lessons are offered. Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. for $4 which includes a beverage and dessert.
•One-on-one computer help is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-5
p.m. at the Rogers Library, 21300 John Milless Dr. Ask questions about how
to search the Internet or sign up for an e-mail account or get help working on
a document or using your device including e-readers. Get a half-hour of help
from a knowledgeable volunteer. Call 612-543-6050 to set up a time or ask for
Abike for more information.
• Support group for parents and caregivers of kids with fetal alcohol spectrum
disorder meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at
Timber Bay (yellow house), 11363 205th Ave., Elk River. The group explores
strategies and offers support for daily living. We Limited child care is available
and we must know the Friday before the meeting. Contact Pam Chmielewski
at pam@fasdfamilyresource.org or by calling 320-251-7272.
•Christian recovery group meets every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Christ
Church, 15849 90th St. NE, Otsego. Call Bob Bagne, 763-232-3083.
•Al-Anon meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Christ Lutheran Church, Otsego. Call
the church office at 763-441-5097.
•Al-Anon meets at 6:30 p.m. at the ER Alano Club, 9231 Odean Ave. Call after
6 p.m., 763-441-7589. www.elkriveralano.org
•The North Star Chapter of International Association of Administrative
Professionals (IAAP) meets the second Tuesday of each month, September
through June at Rockwoods Grill in Otsego at 5:30 p.m. If you would like more
information about IAAP and North Star, please email at info@iaapnorth star.org
or check www.iaapnorthstar.org for info.
•The Wellstead of Rogers & Diamondcrest Senior Living, 20500 S. Diamond
Lake Road, Rogers, hosts 1st Tuesday Talk at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of
each month. Each month, there will be a topic relevant to older adults with lively discussion and light refreshments afterwards at the Diamondcrest Lounge. Call 763-428-8181 for more information.
•Eating Disorders Anonymous (EDA) meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Dunn
Bros, 12530 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman, near SuperAmerica and Hardee’s.
These 12-step meetings are open to anyone wanting to recover from an
eating disorder, including compulsive overeating, anorexia, bulimia, and people
considering or recovering from weight loss surgery. Meetings are confidential
and anonymous. There are no dues or fees for EDA membership and EDA is
not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization or institution. For
more info. contact: eda.zimmerman@gmail.com.
•A support group for those with early- to mid-stage dementia memory loss
and a support group for caregivers meet the third Tuesday of the month in
adjoining rooms from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Monticello Community Center, 505
Walnut St. Monticello. For directions call 763-295-2954. Fee is $5 per session
and pre-registration is required. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Great
River Area Faith in Action at 763-263-4277 for more information.
•Elk River-Rogers VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 5518 meets the first Tuesday
of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Complex, 7350 Quaday Ave.
NE, Otsego. Call Commander John Wisnewski for more info.: 612-715-2099.
•The Elk River Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month
at the Lions Park building at 7 p.m. Visitors welcome. Call 763-441-6385 for
more info.
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings take place Tuesdays in Dayton, Otsego and
Zimmerman. A meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. in Dayton in the small brick building
next to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church — call 612-940-6108 or 763-
856-0410 for info. Elk River Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, hosts
meetings at 6:30 and 8 p.m. (8 p.m. meeting is closed), www.elkriveralano.org.
Christ Our Light Catholic Parish - South, 25909 Fourth St. W., Zimmerman is the
site of a (closed) meeting at 7:30 p.m.
•BNI Minnesota-Diamond Lake Professionals meets Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30
a.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, 13550 Commerce Blvd., Rogers.
•Rogers MOMs Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 9:30 to
11:30 a.m. at the Rogers Community Center, 21201 Memorial Drive. It is a
nonprofit organization designed to provide a support group for mothers who
choose to stay at home to raise their children. It offers a variety of activities
throughout the month. Contact Josey, 612-618-6006 or joseydooley@hotmail.
com or check out www.rogersmoms.org for more info.
•ESL (English as a second language) classes and Adult Basic Education and
GED Preparation (help with reading math, spelling, college prep) are offered
Tuesdays, 1–4 p.m. at Community Education Center, 1170 Main St., Elk River.
No registration needed; no charge. Call (763)241-3400 ext. 5525. Free child
care available by calling (763)241-3524 to make arrangements.
•Area 728 Youth Baseball meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
at the Mason Lodge, 633 Upland Ave.
•Adult Children-Al-Anon meets at ER Alano Club, 9231 Odean Ave. at 6:30
p.m. Call after 6 p.m., 441-7589 for info. www.elkriveralano.org
•Adoptive Parents Support Group of Wright and Sherburne counties meets
the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Monticello
Community Center at 505 Walnut St. There is no charge. There will be an
activity group in place for children aged 10 and over. Young children can go
to the child care center for a small fee. Call or email with questions: Belva
Britton-Williams, 763-241-2602, Belva.BW@co.sherburne.mn.us or Brandi
Kirkpatrick, 763-684-2318, brandi.kirkpatrick@co.wright.mn.us.
•Support group for battered women meets in Elk River at 6:30 p.m.
Assistance with baby sitting will be provided as needed. Anyone who is experiencing
or has experienced domestic abuse is welcome. Strict confidentiality
will be observed. Call 763-295-3433 or 1-800-439-2642.
• A lead referral group sponsored by the Elk River Area Chamber of
Commerce meets weekly on Tuesdays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Spire Credit
Union, 17035 Yale St. NW, Elk River. Open to all area businesses. Those who
are not yet members of ERACC may visit this group twice to determine if it will
fit their needs before deciding on membership. For more information call the
chamber office at 763-441-3110.
Wednesday
•North Star SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management, SHRM) meets
to share Human Resource issues and provide training to members. The group
meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Great River
Energy, 17845 East Highway 10, HQ West, Building #2, Door #91, Elk River.
Chapter members must be a member of National SHRM. No chapter dues. Call
Bruce Tyler for information, 763-263-2655.
•Emotion anonymous, a 12-step program that offers support and guidance to
anyone seeking greater emotional health, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Central
Lutheran Church, 1103 School St., Elk River. Whether you have a diagnosed
illness or just want to feel better, by working the 12 steps and attending meetings,
learn to live a new way of life and find serenity. Call Jon at 763-856-4513
for more information.
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings meet in Otsego and Zimmerman. Elk River
Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, has meetings at 4 p.m. (closed),
two groups meet at 6:30 p.m. (one mens group and one mixed), one group
meets at 7 p.m. and a mens group meets at 8 p.m., www.elkrivealano.org.
•Narcotics Anonymous has an open meeting every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m.
at Elk River Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego. Please contact John at
612-805-5036 for more information, www.elkriveralano.org.
In Zimmerman, a group meets at 7:45 p.m. at Faith Community Lutheran
Church (closed meeting). For more info on the “Lost and Found Group” contact
Rich at 763-274-1194.
•S.P.A.R.K. (Special Parents and Remarkable Kids), an autism spectrum
disorder parent network, meets the first Wednesday of each month from 7-9
p.m. at Handke Family Center. Go to www.nwspark.com and click on events
for more information.
•Memory Lost Support Group meets the third Wednesday of the month,
1:30 to 3 p.m. at Diamondcrest at Wellstead of Rogers, 20600 S. Diamond
Lake Road, Rogers. Educational sessions for professional, informal and family
caregivers are also provided throughout the year.
Contact Great River Faith in Action at 763-263-4277 for more information.
•The Rogers MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) group meets from 9:30-11:30
a.m. on select Wednesdays each month at Word of Peace Lutheran Church,
21705 129th Ave. N., Rogers. MOPS is an international, non-denominational
organization whose goal is to help mothers be good parents. Go to www.
wordofpeace.org or call 763-496-2400 for more information.
•Rogers Rotary meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in
Rogers. Contact Paul Kelzer at 612-385-1197 with any questions.
•Elk River Business Builders meets every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. at
the Greater MN Credit Union on Hwy. 10 in Elk River. We are always looking
for positive people who want to succeed! Call 763-923-1032 for more info.
•Sherburne County Swampbucks Minnesota Deer Hunters Association
(MDHA) meets the first Wednesday of the month September through May (no
meetings June through August) at the Friendly Buffalo, 16722 198th Ave., Big
Lake, in the banquet room from 7 to 8 p.m. All members and interested parties
are welcome. Annual banquet held in March. Contact Mark at 763-753-2331 or
MDHA at 1-800-450-DEER (3777).
•Free legal assistance is available at the Sherburne County Law Library on
Wednesday mornings between 8 a.m. and noon. The Law Library is located
at the Sherburne County Courthouse, 13880 Business Center Dr., Elk River.
To schedule a free consultation, contact Elissa Bleess, Sherburne County Law
Library Manager, at 763-229-3056.
•Zimmerman Park Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30
p.m. at City Hall, 12980 Fremont Ave.
•ESL (English as a second language) classes and Adult Basic Education and
GED Preparation (help with reading math, spelling, college prep) are offered
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 6:00–8:30 p.m. at Community Education
Center, 1170 Main St., Elk River. No registration needed; no charge. Call 763-
241-3400 ext. 5525. Free child care available by calling 763-241-3524 to
make arrangements.
•Sherburne County Fair Board meets the third Wednesday of every month
at 7:30 p.m. from: October - April, Sherburne County Government Center; May
- September, Sherburne County Fairgrounds office. Email sherbcofair@gmail.
com for more information. www.sherburnecountyfair.org
•Northwest Networking BNI (Business Networking International) meets
Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogers Community Room, 21201
Memorial Dr., Rogers. Space limited to one person per profession. For more
info or to RSVP, call Jens at 763-226-1253.
•Al-Anon meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the ER Alano Club 9231 Odean
Ave. Call after 6 p.m., 441-7589. www.elkriveralano.org
•Business Girls Network meets the third Wednesday of every month at
Rockwoods in Otsego from 4–6 p.m. to network, educate and enhance growing
your business in the community. Come join us for appetizers. Go to www.
businessgirlsnetwork.com to RSVP.
•Opportunity Plus Referrals, a BNI warm lead referral networking chapter,
meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St.
NW. Interested in growing your business through warm lead referrals? Join us.
Call 763-257-3308 for more info.
•Minnetonka Game and Fish Club: Open shotgun shooting from 6 p.m. to
close April to Oct.; also trap and skeet leagues. The club is located nine miles
N.E. of Elk River on Cty. Road 70. Call 763-498-3138.
•River City Snow Riders meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30
p.m. in the lower level of Broadway Bar and Pizza. www.rivercitysnowriders.org
Thursday
•DivorceCare (separation or divorce recovery) support group meets
Thursdays from 6:45-8:30 p.m. and soup is served starting at 6 p.m. The
group meets during the school year at River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake
Rd., Elk River. Childcare is provided. You are welcome to join at anytime with
no pre-registration. Call the church for more information at 763-441-7527 or
visit www.rolmn.org.
•GriefShare support group meets Thursdays from 6:45-8:30 p.m. during the
school year (beginning Sept. 20, 2018) at River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake
Rd., Elk River. Soup is served starting at 6 p.m. Childcare is provided. You are
welcome to join at anytime with no pre-registration. Call the church for more
information at 763-441-7527 or visit www.rolmn.org.
•Celebrate Recovery support group meets Thursdays from 6:45-8:30 p.m.
and soup is served starting at 6 p.m. at River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake
Rd, Elk River. Come experience a safe place to find freedom from life’s hurts,
hang-ups, and habits. Childcare is provided and you are welcome to join at
anytime with no pre-registration. Call the church office for more information at
763-441-7527 or visit www.rolmn.org.
•The Land of Lakes Men’s Chorus rehearses from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays
at 729 Main St. NW, Elk River. This chorus is open to men of all ages from all
communities. The members have a vast background of choral singing and all
singers are welcome to join. The chorus performs throughout Elk River and
the surrounding communities. No experience is required to join. For more
information or to schedule an audition call 763-213-8105, email choir@lolcb.
org or visit www.lolcb.org.
•Free legal assistance is available at the Sherburne County Law Library on
Thursday afternoons between noon and 4 p.m. The Law Library is located at
the Sherburne County Courthouse, 13880 Business Center Dr., Elk River. To
schedule a free consultation, contact Elissa Bleess, Sherburne County Law
Library Manager, at 763-229-3056.
•Alcoholics Anonymous (The way out group) meets every Thursday from
7:30-8:30 p.m. at Elk River Lutheran, 729 Main St., Elk River. This group is
a mixed/open meeting so it is open to everybody, even guests. If you are a
newcomer to AA we would love to have you attend. You are the reason we are
here and we were once new too. Visit http://thewayoutgroup.blogspot.com/ for
more info. or call Rusty at 763-269-4657.
•The Dayton Activity Center located at 18461 Dayton St., Dayton is open
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in the activities. Free computer lessons are offered.
Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. for $4 which includes a beverage and
dessert.
•One-on-one computer help is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-5
p.m. at the Rogers Library, 21300 John Milless Dr. Ask questions about how
to search the Internet or sign up for an e-mail account or get help working on
a document or using your device including e-readers. Get a half-hour of help
from a knowledgeable volunteer. Call 612-543-6050 to set up a time or ask for
Abike for more information.
•Elk River Rotary meets every Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch
in Elk River.
•Crossing Recovery’s 12-step, faith-based program will help you face your
problem and give you freedom with Jesus every Thursday at 829 School St.,
Elk River. Large group starts at 6:30 p.m. The large group will later break up
into small groups to talk about solutions to members’ issues.
Show up this week, get your 24-hour chip, and take your first step. For
students, a separate recovery program is offered, designed just for them.
Crossing Kids programming also is provided for kids age birth – grade five.
Crossing Recovery is a ministry of The Crossing Church. Call 763-633-9706
for more information.
•The Elk River Area Women of Today meets the second Thursday of the
month at 7 p.m. at Guardian Angels Dining Center, 350 Evans Ave. Women
interested in friendship, community service and growth should call Lisa at 612-
202-1009 or LaNette at 763-241-6998 or vist the web site at www.erawt.org.
•The Rum River Garden Society meets the first Thursday of the month at
7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Call secretary Sam Daml
612-247-0881 for more information regarding RRGS.
•Otsego MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets at Christ Church, 15849
90th St. N.E., the second and fourth Thursdays of each month (Sept.-May)
from 9:15–11:15 a.m. It is a place for moms to find friendship, community,
resources and support as a woman and mother. All moms with children age
birth through kindergarten are invited to attend.
Come check out a meeting (first two meetings are free, registration fee collected
if you decide to register). If you are interested in attending, contact Leah
Pagh or Katie Deneson, MOPS co-coordinators, at otsegomops@gmail.com or
call the Christ Church office at 763-441-5097.
•Elk River Toastmasters meets Every Thursday at noon at the Elk River
Activity Center (old library), 413 Proctor Ave. Call Lynn Johnson at 952-423-
1938 for more information or if you plan to attend. Website: http://elkriver.
•Rogers Toastmasters meets weekly on Thursdays from 6:50 to 7:50 a.m.
at the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce building in Rogers. Anyone who would
like to improve public speaking and leadership skills is invited. Call 612-306-
4214 or check http://rogerstm.freetoasthost.net/ for more info.
•Sherburne County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee (DDAC)
meets the third Thursday of the month (except July, August and December)
from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Pine Room at the Sherburne County Government
Center. Questions? Contact Martha Franzwa at Sherburne County Social
Services at 763-241-2600 or 1-800-433-5239.
•Whittemore Chapter No. 283 Order of Eastern Star meets the second
Thursday at 7:30 p.m. March through December at 633 Upland Ave. NW., Elk
River. OES members are welcome.
•Redeeming Grace Lutheran of Rogers invites moms, dads and grandparents
to a program for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, called Mornings with
Mommy. Mornings with Mommy isn’t preschool, or childcare, but a fun and
easy way to enjoy activities with your children and meet other moms. These
educational play-dates are guided by Pre-School Director Linda Hoffmann at
Redeeming Grace Lutheran, 14077 Monarch Lane, Rogers, on the second and
fourth Thursdays of the month, from 10-11 a.m. An additional half-hour gym
time is optional.
The program accepts a donation of $5 per family per session, all inclusive.
First-time attendees need not make a donation. To register for Mornings with
Mommy call 763-424-5535 or 763-923-4749.
•Tri-River Rodders Car Club meets on the last Thursday of each month at 7
p.m. People interested in hot rods, street rods and classic cars are welcome.
For location and more details, contact Don Fisher 763-263-8385 or e-mail at
flourdough@izoom.net. Check us out on Facebook.
•ESL (English as a second language) classes and Adult Basic Education and
GED Preparation (help with reading math, spelling, college prep) are offered
Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Community Education Center, 1170 Main St.,
Elk River. No registration needed; no charge. Call (763)241-3400 ext. 5525.
Free child care available by calling (763)241-3524 to make arrangements.
•Emotions Anonymous meets at Central Lutheran Church, room 123, every
Thursday at 7:30 p.m. It is a 12-step program for people with depression or
other emotional issues. Questions: Call John at 763-856-4513.
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Word
of Peace Lutheran Church, 21705 129th Ave., Rogers.
•Northside Mothers of Multiples, a support group for parents and guardians
of multiples meets the first Thursday of the month at Mercy Hospital in Coon
Rapids. A new moms meeting begins at 7 p.m. Contact Ann, 763-784-1427.
•Recovery open speaker meeting at 7 p.m. is held at Elk River Alano Society,
9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, www.elkriveralano.org.
•Adult Basic Education and GED Preparation. Help with reading, math, spelling,
college prep. Free class and free child care (upon request in advance; call
763-241-3524). Meets at Community Ed. Center, 1170 Main St., Elk River, from
1 to 4 p.m. 763-241-3400 ext. 5525.
Friday
•The Dayton Activity Center located at 18461 Dayton St., Dayton is open from
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in the activities. Free computer lessons are offered. A
light lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. for $2.50. Card games begin at 1 p.m.
•Minnesota Nice meets on the first Friday each month in the lower level
at the Legion in Zimmerman at 7 p.m. to prepare packages for the overseas
troops. Everyone is welcome. Call the Legion 763-856-2131 for more information.
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings (TGIF You Are Welcome) are held at Elk
River Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, at 10 a.m., 8 p.m. and a
womens group meets at 6 p.m. www.elkriveralano.org.
Saturday
•Long Lost Family Support Group meets the third Saturday of the month at
Christ Church Otsego, 15849 90th St. NE, Otsego at 6:30 p.m. The group is
open to all adult DNA test result NPE’s (not parent expected) and their spouse,
along with surprise adoptee revelations and those who gave up a child for
adoption. For more information contact Jim at NPEgroupMN@gmail.com.
•Weight Watchers meets at the Handke Family Center at Main Street and
Proctor Avenue, Elk River at 8 a.m.
•Alcoholics Anonymous meetings (Great Way to Start a Weekend) are held at
Elk River Alano Society, 9231 Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
•Alcoholics Anonymous open meeting held at Elk River Alano Society, 9231
Odean Ave. NE, Otsego, at 7:30, www.elkriveralano.org.
•The Jammers are a group of 20-plus local musicians and singers that get
together the first Sunday of every month at the Rogers Community Center at
2 p.m. Some people come to dance and others just listen to the music. There
is a pot luck lunch served at 4 p.m. and a donation basket is available as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.