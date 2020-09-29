by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two vehicles that were stolen in Elk River over the weekend and a third that had been stolen in Anoka and recovered in Elk River may be related to some thefts in Anoka, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
He said the Elk River Police Department is working with authorities there to develop suspects and leads.
The two vehicle thefts in Elk River were reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.
In one case, a St. Cloud woman, 38, contacted police at 6:47 p.m. to report that she had left her 2000 Jaguar OJR at Perkins, 18838 Dodge St. in Elk River, with permission from the business, on Sept. 25 to carpool to a cabin. She returned on Sept. 27 to find the vehicle missing. She said it did not have operational locks and the keys were left in the driver’s side door.
In the other vehicle theft, an Elk River man, 42, reported that his 1999 Isuzu SUV had been stolen from a driveway in the 18000 block of Baldwin Street between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11 a.m. Sept. 27. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside at the time of theft. The loss is estimated at $2,500.
The stolen vehicle recovered in Elk River was a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix belonging to an Anoka man, 29.
It was found in the 19000 block of Auburn Street at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. It had been reported as stolen to the Anoka Police Department on Sept. 20.
