Two people were injured Monday in a crash on Highway 10 in Elk River.
It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 as a Kia Sorrento was traveling north on Waco Street to go west onto Highway 10. When the Kia was turning to west Highway 10, a Ford Fusion traveling east on Highway 10 struck the Kia. The Kia was pushed into westbound traffic. The Fusion came to a rest in the eastbound lanes, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Deanna Kreuser, 43, of Elk River was driving the Fusion and Melissa Poehler, 38, of Big Lake was the driver of the Kia, according to the State Patrol.
Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol report.
