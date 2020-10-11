A 49-year-old Monticello man and a passenger riding on his 2003 Harley Davidson were thrown from his bike after crashing about 9:48 p.m. Oct. 2 with a 2000 Toyota Sienna at the intersection of Fifth Street and Line Avenue.
The motorcycle was southbound on Line Avenue Northwest approaching Fifth Street Northwest when the Toyota, driven by a 21-year-old Rogers man, was at the stop sign on Fifth Street. When he pulled out to make a left turn onto Line Avenue the crash occurred.
Both riders suffered what were believed to be moderate injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital. The Rogers man was not injured.
Parking complaint leads to two arrests
Elk River Police were called to Walmart at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 3 on a parking complaint. After speaking with two occupants of a vehicle causing a stir, police arrested a 41-year-old New Brighton man for a felony Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant for domestic assault, providing a false name to police and possession of controlled substances. They also arrested a 21-year-old Roseville man on two warrants.
Methamphetamine was also located inside the vehicle. Both occupants were booked into Sherburne County Jail. The driver was charged with fifth degree controlled substance and giving false information to police.
Dark windows shed light on drugs
Darkly tinted windows lead to an early morning traffic stop on Oct. 3 and the subsequent arrest of a 27-year-old St. Augusta man for a controlled substance violation on Parrish Avenue south of Main Street. The vehicle was stopped for the windows being too dark and it was searched due to controlled substances being located in plain view.
Woman, 73, upset after her $20 Trump sign was stolen
A 73-year-old Elk River woman reported on the morning of Oct. 2 a Trump sign she had purchased a short time before had been stolen from her home in the 19000 block of Ogden Street.
The sign cost $20. Police have no suspects or surveillance video.
Big Lake woman, 20, cited for 1.4 grams
Police cited a 20-year-old Big Lake woman for speed and having 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle after an early morning traffic stop on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of Gary Street and Highway 10.
Teens cited for possession of paraphernalia
Police cited three teens with paraphernalia possession on Sept. 30 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 10 and Main Street.
The stop was made after it was noticed that a passenger side brake light was out. While speaking with the driver during the stop, the officer noticed the smell of burnt marijuana.
Cited for paraphernalia possession were two 17-year-old Elk River girls and an 18-year-old Elk River woman.
Elk River man has second Biden sign swiped
A 66-year-old Elk River man reported on Sept. 30 that Joe Biden political signs had been taken from his yard in the 19000 block of Baldwin Street. The first one went missing over the weekend of Sept. 26-27 and the second one was taken on Sept. 30.
