Republican Paul Novotny has won the Minnesota House District 30A special election over DFLer Chad Hobot by a vote of 1,983 to 1,141, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
"It feels great," Novotny said of the victory. "I am honored to able to serve the community that has given me so much. This community is where I grew up and raised my family and spent my career. Now it's my turn to represent the area that has given me so much."
When the first precinct reported in the House District 30A election, Novotny only had a one vote lead with 22 votes compared to 21 for Hobot.
By 9:12 p.m. when all 15 of 15 precincts across the district that includes Elk River, Big Lake and a portion of Otsego had reported, Novotny had more than 63 percent of the vote while Hobot had less than 37 percent of the vote.
“The bell weather turned out not much of a bell weather,” Hobot said.
The Elk River Democrat told the Star News that Paul is a “good man,” and “he’ll serve the district well.”
“We just have different ideas and different world views, Hobot said. “I enjoyed getting to know him in the campaign.”
Hobot called and congratulated Novotny on the win.
Novotny said he thanked Chad for the good, clean campaign.
Novotny will take over the seat once held by Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, who resigned late last year to create the need for a special election. The next session of the legislature starts on Feb. 11.
