by Jim Boyle
Editor
Jenna and McKenna Klein attended Night to Unite festivities on Aug. 3 at Evans Meadows Apartments with heavy hearts and a giving spirit.
It was the first block party sponsored by the Elk River Police Department since Jenna’s dad and McKenna’s grandfather, Larry Klein, died. He had been having National Night Out and Night to Unite parties since the early 1990s up until he retired in 2019.
“He wanted everyone to be part of a community and help keep each other safe,” Jenna said. “He always figured if people knew each other, they would look out for one another.”
Eric Brauch, new property manager at Evans Meadows, said Tuesday’s event really meant a lot to him.
“It was a time where myself and residents came together and put all differences beside us to gather and have a fun time getting to know each other,” Brauch said. “The event made me realize that we are not just 100 apartment homes, but a community that has the power to make a difference.
“The Elk River Fire and Police departments both made an appearance at our event, and this showed me they care about Elk River as a community and want to get out to meet and interact with residents and spread the awareness about what coming together can really mean. We were even lucky enough to have the K-9 unit out and demonstrate some of the things the K-9 can do. The kids loved this!”
It is with a similar spirit that 44 other parties were carried out across Elk River. There had been 53 parties registered this year, but six canceled for various reasons ranging from weather and haze from the Canadian wildfires to COVID-19, and three decided to join together to make one big party, according to Sgt. Dan Block, who help coordinate this year’s festivities.
Last year’s event was canceled all together, and much has happened in the last year to strain relations between some departments and their residents. The awkwardness that reportedly existed in Minnesota urban centers and some Twin Cities suburbs did not exist in Elk River. Officers and firefighters were greeted with thank yous and handshakes.
“I have learned that no matter the size of the community, everyone plays a part in it,” Brauch said, noting he has worked in Rogers, Plymouth, Minneapolis, and now Elk River. “By this I mean that everyone has the chance to make a change.”
He said Elk River is the most interactive.
“To me, this shows that we really care about what is going on to make it a safe and great place to be,” he said. “This is not necessarily different than the other communities, but more prevalent than the others, which really shows the presence of our community.”
Elk River Police and Fire have always enjoyed a good working relationship with the community, and that hasn’t seemed to change in the wake of unrest in other cities and calls to defund police.
“So far I’ve heard from quite a few of the officers, and all parties were positive, with the overriding theme that our citizens were happy we hosted this event, happy to be out with neighbors and happy that we attended their parties,” Block said. “I’ve not heard back from anyone yet of any complaints.
“Nothing seemed awkward or out of place. The only thing noticeable was that some of the attendance numbers for parties was lower than hoped for by party hosts.”
The Police Department sent out 22 licensed officers, including Chief Ron Nierenhausen, both of the department’s captains, three patrol sergeants, two detective sergeants, three detectives and 11 patrol officers. Five reserve officers also went out, including a captain and sergeant along with nine fire trucks and firefighters from the Elk River Fire Department. Elk River Municipal Utilities brought out a bucket truck and an electric vehicle.
“We escorted the mayor and all four Elk River City Council members as well as the city administrator, city prosecutor, and the city’s parks director,” Block said. “We sent out officers in marked squads, unmarked squads, police bikes, the MRAP, and the marked Polaris UTV.
“Our biggest goal was to get out and attend all of the parties, engage our citizens, talk with them, answer questions, and make connections.”
The most common questions were about speeding vehicles, road construction and traffic volumes on side streets, Block said.
The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected military vehicle, aka MRAP, turned police rescue unit made quite a first impression in the Woods at Elk River Station townhome development. Kids and adults flocked to it to peer in, climb up or inspect the equipment worn by members of the Elk River Police SWAT team. The MRAP also went to two other neighborhoods.
People were amazed at how heavy the gear was. Youngster Colton Pratt and the children who live in his neighborhood took turns holding the riot gear.
Adults looked at the heft of the emergency vehicle on their approach with a bit of trepidation.
“Do we need that?” resident Patty Bratten said.
Detective Willie Koch made it very clear Elk River is a great community.
“A great community,” he reiterated. “But it only takes one.”
Koch explained it has been used five or six times in legitimate scenarios in the five years the department has had it. It allows law enforcement to move in close with much less risk in hostage and other emergency situations.
The SWAT team that employs it is heavily trained and stays busier than most realize between high-risk search warrants, hostage-type situations and other assorted calls.
Bratten said she was awestruck talking to detectives Koch and Mark Edlund.
“These men and women put their life on the line every day, and anything that will make them safe and able to do their job is definitely worth it,” she said. “In my life I have learned that there are good and bad people in all walks of life, but these men and women chose to put their lives on the line to protect us all. I will always be grateful.”
Both the Elk River SWAT team members and the MRAP were put on standby during the unrest in Minneapolis.
Bratten appreciated the chance to meet a few neighbors, something that wasn’t possible last year when they first moved to Elk River and COVID-19 had things shut down.
Elk River residents who live along Pinewood Golf Course were happy to gather at the clubhouse for Night to Unite festivities led by the new owners Trevor Birdsall and Jennifer Abrahamson. Elk River Mayor John Dietz, Elk River Police Chief Nierenhausen and City Administrator Cal Portner made a visit there. In addition to chatting and catching up with old friends, city officials shared crime statistics and updates on city projects. Completed Active Elk River projects they talked about included the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, improvements to Lion John Weicht Park and 140,469 cubic yards of sediment that were removed from Lake Orono.
Still under construction are improvements to Orono Park and the Youth Athletic Complex, which are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021. Lake Orono will be restocked with fish this fall, too, and the park will feature a splash pad, pickleball courts, skateboard park, improved beach access, modern restrooms and expanded parking and trail connections.
Meanwhile, the city is working on a comprehensive plan update, and there will be a public open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at Elk River City Hall.
At Evans Meadows, neighbors gathered between buildings to enjoy a bounce house, music, a dunk tank, yard games and a potluck dinner provided by residents. Tri-River Rodders were also in attendance.
McKenna said she remembers attending parties as a child, keeping by her grandfather’s side.
“It was hectic but fun,” she said of spending the time with him on those nights. “Now it’s about keeping his legacy alive.”
The next Night to Unite is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.
