(Editor’s note: The following are memories of Anna DeMars, who turns 100 today, and her sister Florence Peterson of their time growing up while being raised by Joe and Stella Barnier. They were put down on paper years ago.)

Stella and Joe had nice horses. Stella loved especially one called “Jenny” was her favorite. She loved to brush them and when Pa came in from the field, she would go out to take care of them. Pa liked to cook, so he would go in the house and finish dinner, so when we came home for lunch at noon from school (which was just across the road), we’d hurry and eat and go back to school. Pa liked to put onions in everything, even the mashed potatoes and they were good! He like them browned real good and sometimes almost black.

