A 19-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured in a two-car crash Sunday, July 11, in Elk River.

Andrew Ohara was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

He was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt west on Highway 10 about 5:20 p.m. A 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher Rock, 43, of Elk River was east on Highway 10 making a left turn onto Joplin Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the State Patrol.

Rock was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. The State Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

