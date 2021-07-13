A 19-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured in a two-car crash Sunday, July 11, in Elk River.
Andrew Ohara was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
He was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt west on Highway 10 about 5:20 p.m. A 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher Rock, 43, of Elk River was east on Highway 10 making a left turn onto Joplin Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the State Patrol.
Rock was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle. The State Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.