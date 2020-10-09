The annual Elk River leadership breakfast sponsored by the Central Minnesota Council, Boy Scouts of America, has moved online.
There will be three guest speakers for 7 a.m. on Oct. 20, including Elk River Mayor John Dietz, Superintendent Dan Bittman and Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney.
Bittman will talk about the positive impact Scouting has on youth, families and communities.
Bittman was recognized as the 2016 Superintendent of the Year and has served the Elk River Area School District since 2017.
In addition to the speakers, there will be an update on how the Central Minnesota Council, Parker Scout Camp, and local units have been staying active and serving families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is free for the public, but attendees will be asked to make a pledge to support Scouting efforts at the conclusion of the program.
Registration can be done at BSACMC.org.
