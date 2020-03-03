Rogers Senior Center: 12913 Main St., Rogers
Rogers Community Room: 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers
Rogers Senior Center Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 am – 4 pm, Friday 9 am – 2:30 pm
Contact Information:
Volunteer Desk - 763-428-0600
Coordinator: Jackie Riebel- 763-428-0939; jriebel@rogersmn.gov
Website: www.rogersmn.gov/seniors-home
Call 763-428-0939 for more information and to register for these events:
COMMUNITY BINGO- Monday, March 9, 1:00-3:00pm, Senior Center. Cards are $.25 per card per game with a limit of 6 cards per game. Many different games are played with cash prizes of $5 per game and $10 for the final cover-all. Refreshments served. This is a fundraiser for the Seniors of Rogers, played every other month on the second Monday.
CREATE AND DECORATE WORKSHOP- Wednesday, March 11, 9:30-11:30am, Senior Center. Create an 11” round sign. No creative experience needed. Instructor Dana will help you through every step and supplies are provided. Stencils make it fool-proof. Choose paints and colors when you arrive at the workshop. Choose a design when you register. Fee is $20 per person.
FREE MOVIE FRIDAYS- Every Friday, 12:30pm, Senior Center
Mar 13: In the Line of Fire
Mar 20: The Nanny Diaries
Mar 27: Rain Man
MIRACLE EAR - FREE CLEANINGS- Wednesday, March 18, 10-11:30am, Senior Center. Miracle Ear will be doing free hearing aid cleanings. Get answers to your questions about hearing devices.
WATERCOLOR CLASS- Monday, March 23, 1pm, Senior Center, $5, payable to instructor at class; register by March 18. Create an outdoor garden wildlife painting with artist Jean McFarland. All abilities are welcome and supplies are provided.
MYSTIC LAKE CASINO TRIP- Tuesday, March 24, 8:30am-3:30pm. Free. $5 refundable cash deposit due at registration. Depart from the Rogers Community Room at 8:30am.You will have approximately 5 hours of game time at the casino and head back to Rogers by 2:30pm. Register by March 18. Guests must sign up for Club M® membership and provide name, birthdate and address.
GUADALAJARA’S ROGERS/HASSAN SENIOR GROUP FUNDRAISER- Tuesday, April 8, 4-10pm. Once again, Heidi and Luis will be hosting our event.
LE MUSIQUE - The Music of Bobby Darin starring Ron Gartner- Friday, April 17, 2pm, St. Michael Cinema. Cost is $21; register by March 26. Registrants will meet at the Community Room at 12:30pm to receive their ticket and will be responsible for driving to the theatre themselves.
MONTHLY BOOK CLUB- The book club meets at the Senior Center on the 4th Wednesday of the month. The book for March 25 is “Veil of Roses” by Laura Fitzgerald.
BILLIARDS- All are welcome at the Senior Center to play billiards each week on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm.
WEEKLY CARD PLAYING AT THE SENIOR CENTER
Uno: 1st Monday of month at 1 p.m.
Pinochle: Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Texas Canasta: Tues, Wed, & Thurs at 1 p.m.
Cribbage: Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Mah Jongg: Fridays at 9 a.m.
COFFEE CLUB- Every Monday and Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m. Come to the Senior Center to enjoy some complimentary coffee and conversation.
WEEKLY EXERCISE SAIL CLASS- Mondays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Rogers Senior Center. SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 & older. Instructor: Lori Schoenborn, (612) 636-0207. Cost: Free for SilverSneaker members. Also free for Silver&Fit members who are not already registered with another facility. $1 for non-members. First class free.No floor work. Chairs used as props throughout the workouts with the option of using adjustable wrist/ankle weights. No class March 9.
SENIOR COMMUNITY SERVICES- This agency offers licensed social workers to provide senior outreach as well as support for caregivers. Come visit with Becky Allard, a licensed social worker at the Rogers Senior Center on Mondays from 10 am to noon. She is able to sit down with you and try to identify specific needs in order to connect you to resources suited for your situation. Drop in for a visit or call Becky at 952-746-4028 to make a one on one appointment.
OTHER SENIOR CENTER INFORMATION: • Recycle unwanted eyeglasses & hearing aids—(cases not accepted). • Borrow a Walker, Wheelchair, Crutch or Cane • 4 laptops for you to use during open hours. Free WiFi.
MONTHLY NEWSLETTER- Pick up a copy at the Senior Center, City Hall, or Community Room (during Senior Dining or Jammers), or receive it by email or mail by calling 763-428-0939 to sign-up.
