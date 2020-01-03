Rogers Senior Center: 12913 Main St., Rogers
Rogers Community Room: 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers
Rogers Senior Center Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 am – 4 pm, Friday 9 am – 2:30 pm
Contact Information:
Volunteer Desk, 763-428-0600
Coordinator, 763-428-0939
Senior Center Closed: January 20
No Senior Dining: January 28
WATERCOLOR CLASS- Monday, January 13, 1 p.m., Rogers Senior Center, $5 (due to instructor at class). At this session, artists will be creating a beautiful lighthouse with ocean waves crashing at the shore. This relaxing, creative class is led by artist Jean McFarland. Never painted before? Not a problem, all abilities are welcome and supplies are provided. Call 763-428-0939 to register by Jan. 9.
LUNCH & LEARN – CLEAR CAPTIONS TELEPHONE- Tuesday, Jan. 14, Noon. ClearCaptions is a federally certified company that provides captioned telephones at no cost for people with hearing loss. A representative will join us at Senior Dining to provide a brief presentation and educate us regarding this federal service. ClearCaptions has generously offered to cover the cost of lunch ($4) of all those who sign up for this special Lunch & Learn session. Call the Senior Dining reservation line at 763-428-0976 to reserve you meal no later than noon on Monday, Jan. 13.
VETERANS BENEFITS INFORMATIONAL SESSION- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m., Senior Center. Are you or your spouse a veteran? If so, you won’t want to miss out on this session featuring information provided by Metropolitan Region Veterans Services Office. Topics discussed include special needs grants, home repair assistance, prescription drug program, optical, dental and more. The representative will also have time to privately field any individual questions you may have. Seminar conducted by Hennepin County Veterans' Service Office. No pre-registration required. Free
THE LOONEY LUTHERANS IN LIVIN’ LA VIDA LUTHERAN AT AMES CENTER- Tuesday, Jan. 28. Bus leaves 10:15 a.m., returns 4:15 p.m. (approximately) from Community Room (22350 S Diamond Lake Road). Cost: $66. Register by Monday, Jan. 6. The Looney Lutherans are back with more great music, more looney comedy, and lot’s of audience interaction in Livin’ La Vida Lutheran: Looney Lifestyle Tips for Livelier Living. Using the principles of the “6hhp” (the 6 “Happy Heart” petals), the Loonies share their unique tips for living a livelier life. Segments include the Lutheran “food wheel”, the Menopause Medley, Lutheran Yoga, and Do-it-yourself Beauty Tips. Audience members may also be invited on stage to help demonstrate a Lutheran exercise routine using dishtowels, or to compete for cans of corn in the fast-paced game show POTLUCK. Menu: Vegetable lasagna - Fresh vegetables; onions, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, Italian Sausage served with peppers and onions, garlic breadsticks, soup and salad bar, plus dessert.
FREE MYSTIC LAKE CASINO TRIP- Tuesday, Feb.11, we will depart from the Rogers Community Room at 8:30 a.m., you will have approximately 5 hours of game time at the casino as we depart from Mystic Lake by 2:30 p.m. to head back to Rogers. Call 763-428-0939 to reserve a spot by Jan. 25. A $5 refundable cash deposit will be collected at time of reservation to hold your spot on the bus and will be handed back to you on the day of the trip. No refunds for no-shows or cancellations after Jan. 25.
AARP FREE INCOME TAX PREPARATION ASSISTANCE- Thursdays, February 6-April 9, 9 a.m.-noon, by appointment only, Rogers Senior Center. For taxpayers with low and middle income, persons with disabilities and seniors. Allow one hour for normal returns; may take longer if you itemize. Rent credit only returns approximately 1/2-hour. Reservations will begin being taken Jan. 8 at 763-428-0939 (being sure to specify what type of return you have). You will need to pick up and fill out an AARP interview/intake form prior to your session or show up for your appointment a half-hour early to complete the form. For the appointment, also bring your Identification (i.e. Driver’s License), Social Security card, your 2018 return, all 2019 tax information such as W-2s from employment, 1099s for pensions and self-employment, social security, interest and dividends, miscellaneous income, records of contributions and medical expenses. For rent credit, bring the CRP from the landlord. For homestead refund, bring Property Tax Statement for taxes payable in 2020 (you must bring the final statement not the preliminary one). For direct deposit, bring your checkbook.
WEATHER INFORMATION- On days when there is inclement weather, the Senior Center may be closed or be operating on limited hours. If closed, or hours have changed, the Senior Center hotline will be updated. Call 763-428-0960. Senior Dining WILL be cancelled on days when District 728 (Elk River Public Schools) is closed due to weather. If there is inclement weather during a school break, registered diners will be called by 10 a.m. regarding any cancellations.
MONTHLY BOOK CLUB- The book club meets at the Senior Center on the 4th Wednesday of the month. The book for Jan. 22 is “Frozen” by Mary Casanova. The book for Feb. 26 is “Baking Cakes in Kigali” by Gaile Parkin.
BILLIARDS- All are welcome at the Senior Center to play billiards each week on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm.
WEEKLY CARD PLAYING AT THE SENIOR CENTER
Uno: 1st Monday of month at 1 p.m.
Pinochle: Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Texas Canasta: Tues, Wed, & Thurs at 1 p.m.
Cribbage: Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Mah Jongg: Fridays at 9 a.m.
COFFEE CLUB- Every Monday and Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m. Come to the Senior Center to enjoy some complimentary coffee and conversation. No Coffee Club Jan. 20.
WEEKLY EXERCISE SAIL CLASS- SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 & older. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Rogers Senior Center.Instructor: Lori Schoenborn, (612) 636-0207. Cost: Free for SilverSneaker members. Also free for Silver&Fit members who are not already registered with another facility. $1 for non-members. First class free.No floor work. Chairs used as props throughout the workouts with the option of using adjustable wrist/ankle weights. No class Jan. 20.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING- Thursday, Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Meet with a State Health Insurance Counselor at the Rogers Senior Center who can provide individual assistance with Medicare, prescription drug coverage, long-term care insurance, supplemental insurance, Medicare savings programs, appeals for Medicare claims, Medicare fraud and abuse, and more. Please call the Senior LinkAge Line® at 1-800-333-2433 to schedule a 1-hour appointment. This free service is made possible by the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging and will be offered the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Senior Center.
SENIOR COMMUNITY SERVICES- This agency offers licensed social workers to provide senior outreach as well as support for caregivers. Come visit with Becky Allard, a licensed social worker at the Rogers Senior Center on Mondays from 10 am to noon. She is able to sit down with you and try to identify specific needs in order to connect you to resources suited for your situation. Drop in for a visit or call Becky at 952-746-4028 to make a one on one appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.