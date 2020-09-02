GET YOUR RECYCLED GREETING CARDS FOR ALL OCCASIONS: In need of a card? Stop at the Senior Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday to pick up a recycled card for any occasion. For only $1, you get the best recycled cards around!
DRIVE-UP BINGO: Wednesday, Sept.23, 9:30 a.m., Rogers Senior Center. Cost: $3 per person for the entire event. (Staff will approach your vehicle to receive money. Please have exact change.) Play BINGO in the safety of your own car! Head over to the Senior Center for some fun prizes. We will have cars park every other stall (staff will direct). We’ll provide one packet of disposable BINGO cards. Bring your own marker for your BINGO card. Honk when you have a BINGO! Wear masks when approached. We will wear a mask and rubber gloves when we approach your vehicle. Carpooling does not comply with social distancing; therefore, each household should be in a separate car.Limited space available with great prizes! Please email jriebel@rogersmn.gov or call 763-428-0939 (Jackie) and leave your name and phone number to reserve your space.
SEPTEMBER WALKING CLUB: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Lions Central Park, 21400 Rouillard Ave., Rogers. Let’s get out and enjoy the fall weather! We will meet at Lions Central Park under the pavilion at 9:30 a.m. We will walk until approximately 10:45 a.m. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water and wear a mask. We will walk at a somewhat brisk pace and will social distance. We will have a limited number of participants in the group, so pre-register with Jackie by calling 763-428-0939 or email at jriebel@rogersmn.gov.
