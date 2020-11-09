HUNTING PHOTO CONTEST 2020
Let’s see it! We want to see our Seniors who went hunting this year. Email or drop off a 2020 hunting photo with YOU in it. It will be posted in our December newsletter.
Voters can send their vote to jriebel@rogersmn.gov or call Jackie at 763-428-0939 to cast their vote. One vote per household and deadline is Friday, December 4th. The winner will be posted in our January newsletter. Winner will receive a gift card to a local restaurant in Rogers!
DRIVER IMPROVEMENT 8-HOUR CLASS
Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10, 8:30am-12:30pm, Community Center. This class could save you 10% on your auto insurance for 3 years. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Call 1-888-234-1294 to sign up. $28 per person for the eight-hour session.
