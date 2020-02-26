Below are the menus for the Elk River and Rogers Senior Dining sites.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, administered by Catholic Charities, is located at 350 Evans Ave., Elk River (763-441-6288).
Registration open at 11 a.m., serving at noon. Fruit and 1% milk served with each meal. Menu is subject to change. Suggested contribution for persons aged 60+ with a completed registration form is $4.25 per meal. No one is denied a meal based on their ability to pay. Guests under 60 pay $8. For further information, call 763-441-6288 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Partially funded under contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act and administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
Rogers Senior Dining is located at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers (attached to the Fire Station).
Dinner is served Tuesday-Thursday at noon. For reservations call 763-428-0976 by noon one day in advance. Meal cost is $4 (age 55+) or $5 (under 55).
Elk River Senior Dining Site, March 2-6
Monday: Crunchy onion pork chop, oven brown potato cubes, candied yams, wheat bread, tapioca pudding
Tuesday: Bourbon chicken breast, rice pilaf, Prince Edward vegetables, wheat bread, lemon chiffon
Wednesday: Salisbury steak in gravy, whipped potatoes, buttered corn, wheat bread, apple lattice pie
Thursday: Pork chow mein, buttered rice, Capri vegetables, fortune cookie, pineapple cake
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, pickle beets, buttered peas, wheat bread, S’mores bar
Rogers Senior Dining
3/3 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Turkey, augratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
3/4 WEDNESDAY: No Senior Dining – Daytrippers Theater
3/5 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Baked zita pasta, Caesar salad, dinner roll
Elk River Senior Dining Site, March 9-13
Monday: Scalloped potato and ham casserole, Harvard beets, wheat bread, tropical fruit
Tuesday: Chicken ala king, baking powder biscuit, cranberries, mixed vegetables, grandma orange Jello
Wednesday: Hamburger rice hot dish, chow mein noodles, broccoli/cheese sauce, dinner roll, blushing pears
Thursday: Chicken fricassee, buttered pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread, frosted carrot cake
Friday: Lemon pepper tilapia, O’Brien potatoes, lettuce salad, wheat bread, cookie
Rogers Senior Dining
3/10 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Beef enchiladas, cheesy potatoes, Spanish rice
3/11 WEDNESDAY: Birthday Celebrations: Center Cut Meats: Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
3/12 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Shepherd's pie, dinner roll
Elk River Senior Dining Site, March 16-20
Monday: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes, squash, wheat bread, peach sauce
Tuesday: Pork cutlet in onion sauce, Irish potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, cream cheese frosted brownie
Wednesday: Crispy ranch chicken breast, wild rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
Thursday: Liver and onion OR Swiss steak, augratin potatoes, baby carrots, wheat bread, cran/apple crunch
Friday: Tomato soup, crackers, tuna salad/leaf lettuce, blueberry muffin, blushing pears
Rogers Senior Dining
3/17 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Beef stroganoff, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
3/18 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
3/19 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Chicken wings/Ranch, celery sticks, carrot sticks, garden salad
Elk River Senior Dining Site, March 23-27
Monday: Cheeseburger (lettuce, tomato, onion), potato salad, baked beans, cookie
Tuesday: Baked pork chop, dressing/gravy, Prince Edward blend vegetables, wheat bread, frosted cake
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, buttered pasta, 4-way vegetables, wheat bread, bread pudding
Thursday: Turkey roast, whipped potatoes/gravy, green bean casserole, dinner roll, cherry parfait
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, apple ring, cottage cheese/fruit, fruited Jello
Rogers Senior Dining
3/24 TUESDAY: No Senior Dining – Mystic Lake Casino trip
3/25 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
3/26 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Chicken salad on croissant, Ranch pasta salad
Elk River Senior Dining Site, March 30 and 31
Monday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, peas and carrots, wheat bread, chocolate mousse
Tuesday: Beef goulash, pickle garnish, broccoli Normandy, breadstick, pear crisp
Rogers Senior Dining
3/31 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Chicken, boiled potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
