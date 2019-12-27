Below are the menus for the Elk River and Rogers Senior Dining sites.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, administered by Catholic Charities, is located at 350 Evans Ave., Elk River (763-441-6288).
Registration open at 11 a.m., serving at noon. Fruit and 1% milk served with each meal. Menu is subject to change. Suggested contribution for persons aged 60+ with a completed registration form is $4.25 per meal. No one is denied a meal based on their ability to pay. Guests under 60 pay $8. For further information, call 763-441-6288 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Partially funded under contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act and administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
Rogers Senior Dining is located at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers (attached to the Fire Station).
Dinner is served Tuesday-Thursday at noon. For reservations call 763-428-0976 by noon one day in advance. Meal cost is $4 (age 55+) or $5 (under 55).
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Jan. 1-3
Wednesday: Closed for the New Year Holiday.
Thursday: Hot dog, baked beans, creamy pasta salad, fruit sauce
Friday: Hearty beef stew, baking powder biscuit, toss salad/dressing, frosted cake
Rogers Senior Dining
No Senior Dining Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Jan. 6-10
Monday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, green beans, bread sticks, sugar cookie
Tuesday: Breaded pork chop, whipped potatoes/gravy, country trio, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
Wednesday: Cranberry chicken, tater tots, Prince Edward blend, wheat bread, cherry pie/topping
Thursday: Ranch topped cod, wild rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, cheesecake
Friday: Taco salad (chips, lettuce, tomato), salsa sauce, fruited Jello
Rogers Senior Dining
1/7 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Beef enchiladas, cheesy potatoes, Spanish rice
1/8 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Salmon, rice and vegetable stir fry, dinner roll, pickle
1/9 THURSDAY: Currently negotiating with a new vendor for Thursday meals, no Thursday meals in January.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Jan. 13-17
Monday: Swiss steak, augratin potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, wheat bread, peach sauce
Tuesday: Chicken ala king, baking powder biscuit, cranberries, Scandinavian blend, raspberry parfait
Wednesday: Lemon pepper tilapia, garden rice, cream carrots, dinner roll, mint brownie
Thursday: Mushroom/onion pork chop, whipped potatoes, broccoli Normandy, wheat bread, pumpkin dump cake
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, green beans, apple ring, lemon cake
Rogers Senior Dining
1/14 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: BBQ pulled chicken sandwich, pasta salad, coleslaw, pickle
1/15 WEDNESDAY: Birthdays Celebration: Center Cut Meats: Beef stroganoff, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
1/16 THURSDAY: Currently negotiating with a new vendor for Thursday meals, no Thursday meals in January.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Jan. 20-24
Monday: Salisbury steak in gravy, oven brown potatoes, buttered peas, wheat bread, chocolate mousse
Tuesday: Pork chow mein, buttered rice, Oriental blend vegetable, fortune cookie, pineapple upside down cake
Wednesday: Beef goulash, pickle garnish, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit sauce
Thursday: Baked chicken, dressing/vegetable gravy, buttered corn, dinner roll, Jello cubes
Friday: Chef salad (turkey, cooked egg, cheese, tomato), bread stick, cookie
Rogers Senior Dining
1/21 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Sloppy Joes, potato salad, chips, pickle
1/22 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Chicken, boiled potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
1/23 THURSDAY: Currently negotiating with a new vendor for Thursday meals, no Thursday meals in January.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Jan. 27-31
Monday: Sliced ham, augratin potatoes, carrot coins, wheat bread, fruit sauce
Tuesday: Creamy chicken breast, rice pilaf, buttered beets, wheat bread, Rice Krispy bar
Wednesday: Liver and onions OR meatballs in gravy, Irish potatoes, winter blend vegetables, wheat bread, frosted cake
Thursday: Hearty beef chili, crackers, romaine salad, corn bread/butter, tapioca pudding
Friday: Open pork roast sandwich, whipped potatoes/gravy, squash, fruited Jello
Rogers Senior Dining
1/28 TUESDAY: No Senior Dining Today – Trip to Ames Center
1/29 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
1/30 THURSDAY: Currently negotiating with a new vendor for Thursday meals, no Thursday meals in January.
