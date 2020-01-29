Below are the menus for the Elk River and Rogers Senior Dining sites.

Elk River Senior Dining Site, administered by Catholic Charities, is located at 350 Evans Ave., Elk River (763-441-6288).

Registration open at 11 a.m., serving at noon. Fruit and 1% milk served with each meal. Menu is subject to change. Suggested contribution for persons aged 60+ with a completed registration form is $4-$7.75 per meal. No one is denied a meal based on their ability to pay. Guests under 60 pay $7.75. For further information, call 763-441-6288 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Partially funded under contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act and administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

Rogers Senior Dining is located at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers (attached to the Fire Station).

Dinner is served Tuesday-Thursday at noon. For reservations call 763-428-0976 by noon one day in advance. Meal cost is $4 (age 55+) or $5 (under 55).

Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 3-7

Monday: Seasoned tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, wheat bread, cookie

Tuesday: Brown sugar glazed pork chop, tater tots, creamy coleslaw, corn bread, applesauce

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, pickled beets, romaine salad, dinner roll, coconut cream pie

Thursday: Lasagna, broccoli Normandy, seasoned bread stick, sunshine Jello

Friday: Parmesan chicken, oven brown potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat bread, frosted Jello cake

Rogers Senior Dining

2/4 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Turkey, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle

2/5 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Fried fish, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll, pickle

2/6 THURSDAY: Wellstead: BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, beans

Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 10-14

Monday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, buttered corn, wheat bread, banana mousse

Tuesday: Orange chicken nuggets, buttered white rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple crisp

Wednesday: Creamy pork cutlet bake, Irish potatoes, candied yams, wheat bread, bread pudding

Thursday: Seasoned cod, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fruit sauce

Friday: Bella Notte spaghetti and meatball romantic dinner, French kiss beans, forever garlic bread, cheesecake/sweetberries

Rogers Senior Dining

2/11 TUESDAY: No Senior Dining – Trip to Mystic Lake Casino

2/12 WEDNESDAY: Birthdays Celebration: Center Cut Meats: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll

2/13 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Beef stroganoff over noodles, garden salad (ranch dressing)

Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 17-21

Monday: Ranch pork chop, potato pancakes, squash, wheat bread, Butterscotch pudding

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, pickle garnish, toss salad, wheat bread, fruit cocktail sauce

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, baking powder biscuit, cookie

Thursday: Roast beef/vegetable gravy, whipped potatoes, baby carrots, wheat bread, ice cream Jello

Friday: Chicken wild rice casserole, cranberries, Capri vegetable, wheat bread, Mandarin orange cake

Rogers Senior Dining

2/18 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, pickle

2/19 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle

2/20 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Egg salad on croissant, fruit salad, chips

Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 24-28

Monday: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, country trio, fortune cookie, peach sauce

Tuesday: Meatloaf, oven brown potatoes, broccoli/cheese sauce, wheat bread, fruited Jello

Wednesday: Breaded panko Pollock, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, two tone dessert

Thursday: Sliced pork roast, whipped potatoes/gravy, buttered beets, wheat bread, cookie

Friday: Vegetable soup, egg salad on wheat bread, potato chips, peach sauce

Rogers Senior Dining

2/25 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Brat on bun, sauerkraut (on side), potato salad, coleslaw, pickle

2/26 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle

2/27 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Turkey ala king, puff pastry

