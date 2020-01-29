Below are the menus for the Elk River and Rogers Senior Dining sites.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, administered by Catholic Charities, is located at 350 Evans Ave., Elk River (763-441-6288).
Registration open at 11 a.m., serving at noon. Fruit and 1% milk served with each meal. Menu is subject to change. Suggested contribution for persons aged 60+ with a completed registration form is $4-$7.75 per meal. No one is denied a meal based on their ability to pay. Guests under 60 pay $7.75. For further information, call 763-441-6288 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Partially funded under contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act and administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
Rogers Senior Dining is located at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers (attached to the Fire Station).
Dinner is served Tuesday-Thursday at noon. For reservations call 763-428-0976 by noon one day in advance. Meal cost is $4 (age 55+) or $5 (under 55).
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 3-7
Monday: Seasoned tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, wheat bread, cookie
Tuesday: Brown sugar glazed pork chop, tater tots, creamy coleslaw, corn bread, applesauce
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, pickled beets, romaine salad, dinner roll, coconut cream pie
Thursday: Lasagna, broccoli Normandy, seasoned bread stick, sunshine Jello
Friday: Parmesan chicken, oven brown potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat bread, frosted Jello cake
Rogers Senior Dining
2/4 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Turkey, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
2/5 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Fried fish, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll, pickle
2/6 THURSDAY: Wellstead: BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, beans
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 10-14
Monday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, buttered corn, wheat bread, banana mousse
Tuesday: Orange chicken nuggets, buttered white rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple crisp
Wednesday: Creamy pork cutlet bake, Irish potatoes, candied yams, wheat bread, bread pudding
Thursday: Seasoned cod, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fruit sauce
Friday: Bella Notte spaghetti and meatball romantic dinner, French kiss beans, forever garlic bread, cheesecake/sweetberries
Rogers Senior Dining
2/11 TUESDAY: No Senior Dining – Trip to Mystic Lake Casino
2/12 WEDNESDAY: Birthdays Celebration: Center Cut Meats: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
2/13 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Beef stroganoff over noodles, garden salad (ranch dressing)
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 17-21
Monday: Ranch pork chop, potato pancakes, squash, wheat bread, Butterscotch pudding
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, pickle garnish, toss salad, wheat bread, fruit cocktail sauce
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, baking powder biscuit, cookie
Thursday: Roast beef/vegetable gravy, whipped potatoes, baby carrots, wheat bread, ice cream Jello
Friday: Chicken wild rice casserole, cranberries, Capri vegetable, wheat bread, Mandarin orange cake
Rogers Senior Dining
2/18 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, pickle
2/19 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
2/20 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Egg salad on croissant, fruit salad, chips
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Feb. 24-28
Monday: Chicken chow mein, buttered rice, country trio, fortune cookie, peach sauce
Tuesday: Meatloaf, oven brown potatoes, broccoli/cheese sauce, wheat bread, fruited Jello
Wednesday: Breaded panko Pollock, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, two tone dessert
Thursday: Sliced pork roast, whipped potatoes/gravy, buttered beets, wheat bread, cookie
Friday: Vegetable soup, egg salad on wheat bread, potato chips, peach sauce
Rogers Senior Dining
2/25 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Brat on bun, sauerkraut (on side), potato salad, coleslaw, pickle
2/26 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
2/27 THURSDAY: Wellstead: Turkey ala king, puff pastry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.