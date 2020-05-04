Elk River Senior Activity Center, 413 Proctor Ave., Elk River
Contact Information: Natalie Anderson, Recreation Coordinator, 763-635-4500, ActivityCenter@ElkRiverMN.gov
The City of Elk River recognizes the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to protect staff, residents, and visitors to our city in every way possible from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
At this time the Activity Center is currently closed. If you would like to be kept up to date on when we plan on reopening, upcoming virtual programs, and more please subscribe to our weekly updates at ElkRiverMN.gov/list.aspx. If you need assistance with this, please call 763-635-4500 and we will walk you through it.
Activities and Virtual Presentations:
INTERGENERATIONAL PEN PAL PROGRAM- Local seniors and youth are invited to participate in our new pen pal program. We believe this is a great way to keep our community connected and will have positive impacts on those involved. For youth, it will give them the opportunity to do an activity away from a screen, develop letter writing skills, and an opportunity to build a new relationship. For seniors, this can help alleviate boredom and loneliness especially if they are feeling isolated. If you are interested in participating, we ask that you write at least 2 letters to each other, but you are welcome to continue to write to each other for as long as you would like. An interest form can be found on the City of Elk River website at ElkRiverMN.gov/209/Seniors. If you do not have access to a computer, please call the Activity Center at 763-635-4500 and we will get you signed up.
COVID-19 SCAM JAM- Friday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. Better Business Bureau and AARP invite seniors and caregivers to a special virtual scam prevention presentation. Stay informed and protect yourself during the surge in scams involving fake sellers of masks, virus testing, and more. Special guests include MN Attorney General Keith Ellison and IRS Stakeholder Liaison Karen Brehmer. Sign up for this free webinar at BBB.org/Minnesota/WebinarSeries
EPIDEMICS OF THE 20TH CENTURY- Thursday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of the Sherburne History Center will lead this informative discussion on the Epidemics of the 20th Century that will take place using Zoom. Please call the Activity Center to register and we will send you the link to join the free presentation. Register by May 12.
We have teamed up with Health and Wellness Counselor, Heather Carpentier to provide you with the following virtual programs that will take place using Zoom. Please call the Activity Center to register and we will send you the link to join the free presentation.
HEALTHY PROTEIN- Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Protein is your body’s main source of fuel for building, repairing, and maintaining health. Attend this free presentation to learn more about eating the right kind of protein and to get the full health benefits of protein. Register by May 5.
TIPS FOR HEALTHY FAT- Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Fat has gotten a bad wrap for many years. Healthy fats have an important role in our overall health. In this free presentation you will get an overview of what fats are healthy and why we need them. Register by May 19.
Resources:
Senior Linkage Line: 1-800-333-2433
The Senior Linkage Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. It is a free service of the state of Minnesota that connects older Minnesotans and their families with the help they need.
Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels Program: 763-441-6288
Sherburne County Health and Human Services: 763-765-4000
Veterans Services: 763-765-3100
COVID-19 Hotlines: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
