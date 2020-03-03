Elk River Activity Center, 413 Proctor Ave., Elk River
Hours: Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Contact Information: Natalie Anderson, Recreation Coordinator, 763-635-4500, ActivityCenter@ElkRiverMN.gov
Call the Elk River Activity Center at 763-635-4500 to register and pay for programs or online at ElkRiverMN.gov/Register.
SIT AND KNIT- Monday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. Relax in our fireside lounge and work on your own project while visiting with others and sharing tips and ideas. Free
ART BRIGHT PRESENTATION- Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. The aging population in America is rapidly approaching 23% of the population. Communities are slowly becoming aware that services available to enhance the quality of life for those with early memory loss are very limited. ART BRIGHTis a program which uses the visual arts to reach this audience. This program is open to the entire region and is funded by a grant. Come learn more. Presenter Paula Benfer will involve the audience in activities and respond to your questions. Free. Register by March 9.
LYNDON GRIFFIN PRESENTS: “IF WE ONLY HAD OLD IRELAND OVER HERE”- Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the history, culture, and songs of Ireland with the unique entertainment of Lyndon Griffin. The concert is interactive, weaving Irish history and the history behind the songs with ballads, stories, and a poem or two. Dessert and coffee after the performance. Space limited to 35. Fee: $5 members and $15 non members.
BINGO- Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. Each person may play up to two bingo cards. Special treats and great prizes. Sponsored by Guardian Angels Senior Services and the Activity Center. Fee: $2 in advance or $3 at the door for members and $5 at the door for non members.
BOB ROSS PAINTING CLASS- Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. In this 4-hour class you will paint “Sunflowers” using the Bob Ross Painting Method. All of the materials are included in the fee and no experience is necessary! Fee: $55 members and $65 non members. Register by March 11.
HISTORY BUFFS- Thursday, March 19 at 9:30 am. Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of the Sherburne History Center will discuss the Bailey Family of Sherburne County. Free. Register in advance.
CARD BINGO - Friday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. A deck of cards is used instead of bingo cards. Win a great prize if you have bingo. Fee: $3 members and $13 non members. Register by March 17.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP- Tuesday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. (usually 4th Tuesday each month). This group is for people who have Parkinson’s as well as their spouse, care partners, siblings, children, and friends. Heidi Ewing leads the group and provides resources, tips, and more for caregivers.
MYSTIC LAKE CASINO TRIP- Friday, March 27 at 9 a.m. You will have 4-1/2 hours of gaming time, a $4 food coupon, and play $10 get $10. Bus departs the Activity Center at 9 a.m. Fee: $5 members and $15 non members. Register by March 23.
WHICH IS THE “RIGHT” DIET? -Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. In this one-hour workshop, you will learn about several diets, including the pros and cons of each. Join Health and Wellness Consultant Heather Carpentier as she explores many dietary options. Fee: $5 members and $15 non members. Register by March 25
ALZHEIMER’S/ DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP- Friday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m. Informal support group for caregivers faced with the challenge of caring for a friend or loved one with memory loss. Leader Joy Dubois provides resources, tips, and more.
COFFEE TASTING AND DEMONSTRATION- Monday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Join us to learn about coffee beans, grinding and brewing. Plus taste several varieties of coffee from different regions and different flavor profiles. David Kridler with Maritme Roasters will share aoubt his craft coffee roastery. Sponsored by Mary T Hospice and Home Health. Limited to first 20 to sign up. Free!
RUM RUNNERS AND TEMPERANCE TANTRUMS- Friday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. The 18th Amendment made it illegal to manufacture, sell, or transport intoxicating liquors and it took effect on January 17, 1920. Bootleggers and rum runners thrived in Anoka County and Minnesota even before prohibition went nationwide in 1920. The Minnesota map was a patchwork of dry and wet counties, dating back to before statehood. This program will look at the battle over booze, illegal and otherwise, that divided communities. Fee: $7 members and $17 non members. Register by March 31.
BEAR AWARE- Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. Bears have earned wide respect by native cultures and wide fear by misunderstanding humans. Melanie Shipman, a lifelong naturalist, will help you understand why we all want and need bears to continue to share our special planet. You will hear of the Spirit Bear, the emblem of successful collaboration to help protect one of the rarest bears on earth. Fee: $4 members and $14 non members. Register by April 3.
VIKINGS MUSEUM TRIP- Thursday, April 9 at 9 a.m. Take a guided tour of the Vikings Museum located next to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Then revisit exhibits of interest to you and spend time in the Locker Room Store. Lunch will be at Casper’s Cherokee Restaurant and includes a chicken entrée, tossed salad, baked potato with sour cream, rolls, beverage, and dessert. The last stop will be at Abdullah’s Chocolate Store to purchase candy and other gift items. Bus departs the Activity Center at 9 a.m. Fee: $69 members and $79 non members. Register by March 9.
CARDS AND GAMES- A variety of cards and games are played throughout the week at the Activity Center. Games include: Smear, Bridge, 500, Cribbage, and Hand and Foot. Call the Activity Center for days and times.
WOODCARVING- This informal woodcarving group meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. All skill levels welcome. Woodcarvers work on their own projects while sharing tips and ideas with others. Bring your own tools and projects.
FITNESS CLASSES- A variety of fitness classes are offered at the Activity Center including Fit and Friends, Line Dance, Yoga, and SilverSneakers Cardio Class. Call the Activity Center for more information.
SENIOR SCENE NEWSLETTER- For the most current information on programs, trips, and activities, read the monthly Senior Scene newsletter or visit our website at www.ElkRiverMn.gov/parksandrec.
