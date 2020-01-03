Elk River Activity Center, 413 Proctor Ave., Elk River
Hours: Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Contact Information: Natalie Anderson, Recreation Coordinator, 763-635-4500, ActivityCenter@ElkRiverMN.gov
Please call the Elk River Activity Center at 763-635-4500 to register and pay for programs or online at ElkRiverMN.gov/Register.
SIT AND KNIT- Monday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Relax in our fireside lounge and work on your own project while visiting with others. This is a great opportunity to meet others and share tips and ideas.
BOB ROSS PAINTING METHOD CLASS- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. In this 4-hour class you will paint “The Eagle” using the Bob Ross Painting Method. All of the materials are included in the fee and no experience is necessary! Fee: $55 members and $65 nonmembers. Register in advance as space is limited.
SUGAR DETOX- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Start the New Year off by doing a sugar detox! Join Health and Wellness Consultant Heather Carpentier as she explains the benefits of a sugar detox and tips to successfully complete a detox. Heather Carpentier is a Health and Wellness Consultant whose desire is to encourage others to invest in their own health through nourishing foods and positive lifestyle choices. Heather has presented at senior centers, schools, and has been a key note speaker at conferences. Fee: $5 members and $15 nonmembers. Register in advance.
BINGO- Friday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy treats and new and improved prizes. Each person may play up to two cards. This event is sponsored by Guardian Angels Senior Services and the Activity Center. Fee: $2 in advance or $3 at the door for 2020 members and $5 at the door for nonmembers.
SAFEGUARD OUR SENIORS: PRESENTED BY BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Have you been pressured to provide personal information over the phone or via email? Have you received a phone call or letter informing you that you’ve won a large amount of money? Better Business Bureau and Allianz Life have partnered to present the free program, “Safeguarding Our Seniors: Have the conversation, be empowered.” This program helps to raise awareness and empowers seniors, their families, and caregivers to take action against elder fraud and financial abuse. This program will teach you how to recognize the red flags that let you know when something isn’t quite right, understand the credible resources available to you, and be empowered to take action when a financial scam or fraud crosses your path. Register by Jan. 9. Free
TRAVEL SHOWCASE- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.Join us as Landmark Tours presents an array of travel experiences. Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, plus much more. Upcoming travel opportunities include: European River Cruises, Alaska Land and Cruise, Iceland, New York City, Autumn in New England, Canadian Rockies, and many more destinations. Free
HISTORY BUFFS- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Each month Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of the Sherburne History Center, will discuss a different topic about historical Sherburne County. Register in advance if you plan to attend. Free
CARD BINGO AND LUNCH- Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Very simple to learn and fun to play. A deck of cards is used instead of bingo cards. You will win a new and improved prize if you have bingo. After playing card bingo, enjoy lunch which consists of a sandwich, chips, dessert, and a beverage. Fee: $6 members and $16 nonmembers. Register by Jan. 13.
SIGN PAINTING WORKSHOP- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. In this 2.5-hour class you will create a 12 x 12 wooden sign using stencils. Instructor Dana Nemitz will help you through every step and supply everything you need to create a beautiful sign you will be proud to display in your home. You will have 3 different designs to choose from and can pick from 8 different stains and 30 colors. No creative experience is needed, it’s fun and easy. Fee: $22 members and $32 nonmembers. Register by Jan. 16.
ALZHEIMER’S/ DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP- Friday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. This informal support group is for caregivers faced with the challenge of caring for a friend or loved one with memory loss. Joy Dubois leads the group and provides resources, tips, and more.
MUSIC THERAPY- Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 12:45 p.m. Join us for a very informative presentation on the benefits of music therapy for people with Parkinson’s Disease. In this free presentation you will learn how music therapy can improve your gait, decrease rigidity, increase strength and range of motion, improve the volume and clarity of speech, combat fatigue, and much more! The presenter is Mackenzie Uhlenhopp, MT from Living Spirit Therapy Services. Mackenzie is very passionate about working with adults with Parkinson’s disease. She frequently uses her harp in music therapy to address client pain and anxiety and to assist with relaxation and emotional expression. Register by Jan. 23.
TREASURE ISLAND CASINO- Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. Come try your luck at Treasure Island Casino this winter. Upon arrival at the casino you will receive $15 on your players card that you can use at one of the 2,200 state of the art slot machines. You will also receive a $3 food coupon that can be used at one of the four restaurants. Fee: $22 members and $32 nonmembers. Register by Jan. 27.
ANOKA STATE HOSPITAL PRESENTATION- Friday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. The Anoka State Hospital opened its doors to patients over 100 years ago and became an integral part of the community. Learn why this local institution was built in Anoka, get details about the buildings and the grounds, and hear behind the scenes stories of what life was like there for patients and staff. This presentation provides an overview of the sometimes fraught history of this institution, as well as our shifting views of mental illness and what we can do to help those who suffer from it. Fee: $7 members and $17 nonmembers. Register by Feb. 4.
COLORED PENCIL COMPETITION- Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. This course will cover the basics of drawing and colored pencil application. Learn different techniques on how to layer and add texture to your drawings. Discover how to use light sources to create realistic dimension to your work. You will have the opportunity to draw on suede board to create a vibrant work of art suitable for framing. Fee: $22 members and $32 nonmembers. Register by Feb. 3.
CARDS AND GAMES- A variety of cards and games are played throughout the week at the Activity Center. Games include: Smear, Bridge, 500, Cribbage, and Hand and Foot. Call the Activity Center for more information on days and times.
WOODCARVING- This informal woodcarving group meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. All skill levels are welcome. Woodcarvers work on their own projects while sharing tips and ideas with others. Please bring your own tools and projects.
LINE DANCE- You will have lots of fun burning calories and making new friends while you line dance. All skill levels are welcome. Line dance class is every Monday at 2:15 p.m.
FITNESS CLASSES- A variety of fitness classes are offered at the Activity Center including Fit and Friends, Yoga and SilverSneakers Cardio Class. Call the Activity Center for more information on these classes.
SENIOR SCENE NEWSLETTER- For the most current information on programs, trips, and activities, read the monthly Senior Scene newsletter or visit our website at www.ElkRiverMn.gov/parksandrec
