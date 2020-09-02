The Elk River Activity Center is closed. The following programs will take place at various outdoor locations or indoors at Trott Brook Barn. To register call 763-635-4500 or email ActivityCenter@ElkRiverMN.gov.
Important notice: You must register in advance for all programs. No drop ins. Please stay home if you are sick or have been around others who may be sick. Follow face covering guidelines set forth by the state. Physically distance yourself at least 6 feet away from others. No sharing of materials including food and drinks. Wash or sanitize your hands before and after participating in the program.
SIT AND KNIT AT ORONO PARK: Mondays, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, 9:30 a.m. Orono Park, 18599 Gary Street, Elk River. Bring all your supplies including a lawn chair for you to sit on as you knit outside. Register for each session in advance as there is a limit to the number of participants.
WALKING GROUP
Walking is more fun with others! Take a walk with Senior Center Staff Norine Bell. Bring your own water. Register at least two days prior to each walk. No drop ins.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.
Woodland Trails Regional Park
20135 Elk Lake Road
Elk River
Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.
Otsego Regional Park
15186 96th St NE
Otsego
Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Lion John Weicht Park
1104 Lions Park Drive
Elk River
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION: GOT HEARTBURN? Friday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. $5 members and $15 non members. Register by Sept. 21. GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the U.S. and its prevalence is steadily increasing. In this Zoom class, we will discuss symptoms, common underlying causes, potential risks if left untreated, and possible holistic options for treating GERD. Class is presented by Health and Wellness Consultant, Heather Carpentier.
HISTORY BUFFS PRESENTATION: Thursday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. Free. Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of the Sherburne History Center, will lead a discussion on historical Elk River. Register by Sept. 14
WOODCARVING: Wednesdays, Sept. 9 and 23, 9 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. The woodcarving group is getting back together! Bring all your own supplies and equipment. Register in advance.
LINE DANCING: Tuesdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22, 11 a.m. Trott Brook Barn, 18300 Trott Brook Parkway, Elk River. Join this fun and lively exercise class. No experience is necessary. Register in advance.
