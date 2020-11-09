A limited number of senior programs and activities are now available at Furniture and Things Community Event Center!
Furniture and Things Community Event Center
1000 School Street
Elk River, MN 55330
763-635-4500
Important notice: You must register in advance for all programs, 763-635-4500. No drop ins will be allowed. Please stay home if you are sick or have been around others who may be sick. Follow face covering guidelines set forth by the state. Physically distance yourself at least 6 feet away from others. No sharing of materials including food and drinks. Wash or sanitize your hands before and after participating in the program.
If you must cancel for an event, please call the main office at 763-635-4500.
SIT AND KNIT- Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 1:30 p.m. Bring all your own supplies to work on your current project while enjoying the company of others. Register at least 24 hours in advance of each session. No cost.
WOODCARVING- Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Woodcarvers of all skill levels are welcome to come to this group. Bring your own tools and work on your individual projects while sharing tips and ideas. Register at least 24 hours in advance. No cost.
LINE DANCE- Nov. 24 at 1:30 pm. Have some fun and burn some calories by coming to this fun and lively group! All skill levels are welcome. Register at least 24 hours in advance. No cost.
RED HAT MEETING- Nov. 13 at 10:30 am. Come find out what the Red Hat group has been up to! Be sure to wear your red hat and purple outfit to the meeting. New members are always welcome to join this group. This is a great opportunity to meet people and make new friends. Register at least 24 hours in advance. No cost.
HISTORY BUFFS PRESENTATION- Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. Each month Mike Brubaker, Executive Director of Sherburne History Center offers free presentations for seniors. The group decides what they want the topic to be for the next month. The topic for this month is: “Famous Families from Sherburne County.” Register at least 24 hours in advance. No cost.
BUILD A STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM- Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. Your overall health, productivity, and happiness are closely tied to the strength of your immune system. Uncover foods and natural solutions to get your immune system in tip-top condition. Join Health and Wellness Consultant, Heather Carpentier for this in person presentation. Register at least 24 hours in advance. No cost.
OUTDOOR WALKING GROUP
Walking is more fun with others! Take a nice fall walk with Senior Center Staff Norine Bell. Register at least 24 hours in advance.
Thursday, Nov. 12
1:00 pm
Lion John Weicht Park
1104 Lions Park Drive
Elk River, MN 55330
Thursday, Nov. 19
1:00 pm
Otsego County Park
15186 96th St NE
Otsego, MN 55330
