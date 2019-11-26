Below are the menus for the Elk River and Rogers Senior Dining sites.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, administered by Catholic Charities, is located at 350 Evans Ave., Elk River (763-441-6288).
Registration open at 11 a.m., serving at noon. Fruit and 1% milk served with each meal. Menu is subject to change. Suggested contribution for persons aged 60+ with a completed registration form is $4-$7.75 per meal. No one is denied a meal based on their ability to pay. Guests under 60 pay $7.75. For further information, call 763-441-6288 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Partially funded under contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act and administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
Rogers Senior Dining is located at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers (attached to the Fire Station).
Dinner is served Tuesday-Thursday at noon. For reservations call 763-428-0976 by noon one day in advance. Meal cost is $4 (age 55+) or $5 (under 55).
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Dec. 2-6
Monday: Meatballs in gravy, whipped potatoes, buttered peas, wheat bread, vanilla mousse
Tuesday: Pork cutlet in onion sauce, parslied diced potatoes, squash, wheat bread, frosted brownie
Wednesday: Seasoned cod, rice pilaf, cream carrots, wheat bread, lemon crunch pie
Thursday: Swiss steak, augratin potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, peaches
Friday: Crispy ranch chicken breast, potato salad, country trio, dinner roll, cran/apple crunch
Rogers Senior Dining
12/3 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Fried fish, coleslaw, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle
12/4 WEDNESDAY: Birthday Celebration: Center Cut Meats: Tator tot hotdish, fresh fruit, roll, pickle
12/5 THURSDAY: Come & Take It BBQ: Goulash, cooked carrots
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Dec. 9-13
Monday: Sloppy Joe, tater tots, baked beans, pickle garnish, tropical fruit sauce
Tuesday: Baked chicken, whipped potatoes/gravy, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll, cherry parfait
Wednesday: Baked pork chop, oven brown potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, bread pudding
Thursday: Turkey roast slices, dressing/gravy, French cut green beans, wheat bread, banana pudding
Friday: Beef stroganoff, buttered pasta, Carpri vegetables, wheat bread, frosted cake
Rogers Senior Dining
12/10 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Stuff chicken breast, seasoned baby red potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
12/11 WEDNESDAY: No Senior Dining Today – Trip to Mamma Mia
12/12 THURSDAY: No Senior Dining Today – All invited to I-94 Chamber Holiday Luncheon in the Rogers Community Room from 11:30-12:30. Call Dawn at 763-428-2921 to RSVP.
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Dec. 16-20
Monday: Pork chop/supreme sauce, Irish potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, cookie
Tuesday: Lasagna, 4-way mixed vegetable, garlic bread, fruit crisp
Wednesday: Potato crunch Pollock, garden rice, broccoli/cheese sauce, wheat bread, Mandarin orange cake
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, apple ring, lettuce salad, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Friday: Christmas dinner: Beef roast, whipped potatoes/gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll, cranberry cake/sauce
Rogers Senior Dining
12/17 TUESDAY: Center Cut Meats: BBQ ribs, cheesy potatoes with bacon, vegetable, dinner roll
12/18 WEDNESDAY: Center Cut Meats: Liver and onions, boiled potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
12/19 THURSDAY: Come & Take It BBQ: Lasagna, garlic bread
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Dec. 23-27
Monday: Seasoned tilapia/lemon, O’Brien potatoes, buttered peas, wheat bread, cookie
Tuesday: Ham loaf/glaze, potato pancakes, Prince Edward vegetables, wheat bread, peach cobbler
Wednesday: Merry Christmas, dining site will be closed
Thursday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, beets, wheat bread, lemon pudding
Friday: Chicken breast supreme, buttered pasta, Scandinavian blend vegetables, wheat bread, ice cream Jell-O
Rogers Senior Dining
No Senior Dining this week (Dec. 24 to 26).
Elk River Senior Dining Site, Dec. 30 and 31
Monday: Orange chicken nuggets, white rice, green beans, wheat bread, pear sauce
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, cream corn, wheat bread, fluffy fruit salad
Rogers Senior Dining
No Senior Dining this week (Dec. 31-Jan 2).
