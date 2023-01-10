by Jim Boyle
Editor
Anna DeMars turned 100 years old today. She was born on Sunday, Jan. 7, 1923.
It’s clear from a Dec. 27, 2022 visit that her hearing isn’t what it used to be, but the Elk River woman’s memory bank spilled over every time her daughter Pat Johnson, of Elk River, spoke questions directly into her right ear.
Anna’s face lit up with a smile when she was reminded of her days growing up with her parents and 15 siblings on a farm in Otsego Township.
The Otsego farmhouse, which still stands today but is no longer in the family, was grand central station, especially on Sundays when extended family would join them for sledding and other outdoor activities, music and even dance.
“No one would allow their whole family over to their house, so they met there,” said Pat, one of DeMars’ four children. “Her mom got real good at making huge batches of coleslaw and fried potatoes to serve everybody.”
One Sunday afternoon on the farm a sled came down off the hill so fast it came right through the door into the kitchen.
At night on those visits, Anna’s father Joseph Barnier would play his violin for the crowd. Her mother Stella (Bourgeouis) Barnier would play the harmonica.
“And she would jig,” Pat said.
Anna also shared a flair for dance. She became a member of the Fox Trotters Dance Group as an adult. As a kid she learned the value of hard work and kept an impeccably clean house while she and her husband, Lawrence, raised four children while living in Otsego.
Lawrence died in 1996, and Anna has been living on the Elk River campus of Guardian Angels since 2006. She started at the high rise on Evans and spent 11 years there before moving to Guardian Angels by the Lake into an assisted living unit. She spent two years there. She will have been at the Guardian Angels Care Center three years in April. She loves it at Guardian Angels.
“The people are so friendly,” Anna said.
As a young woman
Anna graduated from Elk River High School in 1942. Her first job was working at Kramers Cafe, which was located where The Bank of Elk River is now headquartered in downtown Elk River.
She and Lawrence DeMars married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1942, at Catholic Church of St. Andrew in Elk River.
They met at a bowling alley in downtown Elk River, which was housed in what later became a cinema and is now the Cinema Professional Building. Lawrence’s job at the time was as a pin setter at the bowling alley.
They had four children, including Pat, Carol Ann, Larry and Judy. Carol Ann has died. Larry lives in Arizona, and Judy lives in Bemidji.
Anna waitressed quite a bit in her life and after her first job worked at the restaurant that is now the Sunshine Depot. It was Shattuck’s and Tiernan’s back in the day until it was taken over by a couple of Anna’s family members. Robert Barnier owned it first and made it Barnier’s, and Clarence later made it Barney’s when he took over ownership. He sold it, and it eventually became the Sunshine Depot.
By the time Anna was 18, one of her favorite things to do was to grab a Greyhound bus in downtown Elk River and go for a day of shopping at the Dayton’s department store in downtown Minneapolis. Her favorite thing to shop for was clothes and her favorite companions became her children.
The bus stop was by the old bandstand in a park that no longer exists. The bandstand was a hub of activity in Elk River that included concerts and a Memorial Day parade.
Anna remembers having a wreath thrown off an old bridge by her brother Adrian, who served in the Navy during the Korean War. That old bridge was later torn down and became what is now the modern-day Parrish Avenue bridge.
Anna’s daughters’ Pat and Carol marched in the parade as “baton twirlers,” Pat said.
“We watched Elk River grow from the ground up,” Pat said of her childhood and adulthood.
Anna eventually worked at the Cornelius Company in Anoka. Through the years she has volunteered at Church of St. Andrew in Elk River and she was a member of the Christian Mother’s group. She enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, knitting and dancing.
Her favorite TV show has been the Garry Moore Show as well as musicals.
She likes the music of Perry Como and Andy Williams from the 1950s.
She loves chicken wings and her favorite restaurant has been Russell’s On the Lake in Big Lake.
She was known for her hard work ethic in keeping a clean and welcoming home. She developed quite a following of visitors over the years, especially on Saturdays. She was famous for baking caramel rolls every Saturday morning as well as other treats such as pies, cookies, cakes and popcorn balls.
She also had a huge garden that produced a robust canning operation.
“Everyone who knew Anna in her younger years would always comment on her work ethic,” Pat said. “That work ethic was passed on to her children and grandchildren.”
She has nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way, Pat said.
She has traveled in the wake of her husband’s death, visiting places like Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada with relatives. She once rode a jet ski — at 78.
Beginnings
Anna’s parents, Joe and Stella Barnier, were both born in Dayton in the late 1880s and early 1890s, respectively. They married in 1910 at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton. The couple raised dairy cattle and farmed corn and grain in Otsego Township for 27 years.
“We had a lot of hay, too,” Anna said.
Joe and Stella started having children in 1911 when Richard was born and they went on to have 15 more between then and Feb. 8, 1940. The others that followed were Florence, Delvina, Arthur, Odelle, Lester, Joyce, Elna, Leo, Clarence, Robert, Wilfred, Kenneth, Adrian and Gary. Kenneth died at birth, and Anna was the 10th child born and is the last one to still be living.
At one point Joe worked for the Ebner Box Factory in Otsego. The couple would move a couple times in their lives, but still stayed local, despite Joe taking a variety out-of-town jobs when he started doing road construction. He was an engineer at Baudette and Roseau and other places where he worked on building roads.
Once Joe retired he did a lot of fishing from the dam in Elk River before he died in 1959 from bone cancer. Stella died in 1964 from heart trouble. Both are buried at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Anna’s brothers died relatively young due to heart conditions, and none of her sisters made it to 100 like Anna. So why has Anna lived to reach 100?
Pat and Anna agreed it has been hard work, clean farm food with no additives and fresh air — be it on the farm or while gardening at her Otsego residence.
“The only medicine she takes is one Tylenol a day,” Pat said.
Not even 5-feet-tall, the centenarian is fragile, however. She has maintained her small stature throughout her entire life. In fact, she was able to wear the wedding dress she borrowed for her 1942 wedding at her 50th wedding anniversary with Lawrence.
The care at Guardian Angels has also been a factor in her longevity, Pat said.
“When she first moved here, I thought why does she have to go through this,” Pat recalled thinking and saying to herself. “But the people here are here to teach you. People are often afraid to come in and some people don’t get a lot of visitors, but they would gain so much if they did.”
Pat, who worked at Parker Elementary and Elk River High School as lunch lady until her retirement in 2007, started volunteering at the high rise for something to do. She was later hired on at Club GA, a fitness facility on Guardian Angels campus and still works there.
“We are so lucky to have this in Elk River,” she said. “The people here have taught me so much about compassion and providing wonderful care. They are angels.”
From Anna’s perspective they are friendly and part of her team. She looked forward to her 100th birthday. A celebration complete with cake was planned, Pat said.
“We came this far,” she said. “We’ll make it the rest of the way together.”
Check out Anna DeMars' and her sister Florence Peterson's recollections of family that include music, baking, bootlegging, polio and a mother's love. See related story here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.