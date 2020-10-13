Greg Artman was recognized in September as Elk River’s volunteer of the month.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Artman for his many contributions and commitment to the Elk River community through voluntary personal service.
Artman has provided service through leadership in various local civic organizations. Most notably, he is an active member of the Elk River American Legion and has served as post adjutant and the board of director’s secretary. He has also served as the road captain and assistant director for the Elk River American Legion Riders and as commander of the Legion’s Rifle Squad. Artman actively volunteers at various Legion events and fundraisers and recently received the 2020 Legion Commander’s Award.
To learn how you can nominate someone for Mayor Dietz’s Volunteer of the Month, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
